Should Spurs concentrate on the FA Cup?

Over the last decade, Tottenham have won just one trophy that being the Carling Cup in 2008.

Despite The Lilywhite's impressive progress in that time, from a very average side to a Premier League heavyweight the response from many rivals fans is 'but what have they won?'

The answer is nothing.

Unfortunately for Spurs, although their progress has been nothing far of astonishing especially on such a tight budget, success is based on silverware.

For a team with the talent this Tottenham side has another year without a trophy could bring doubt over the future of their most important players.

With the Premier League title out of reach, the Champions League a long shot and having already been eliminated out of the League Cup should Spurs focus their sights on the FA Cup?

FA Cup history

The FA Cup holds a very special place in the hearts of Tottenham fans, eight times winners Spurs have plenty of experience as a club with the cup.

However, their last lifting the famous trophy was in 1991. Almost 30 years, for a team such as Spurs that is almost unthinkable.

Next up for Tottenham in the fifth round of the FA Cup is an away trip to Rochdale.

Granted, Spurs seemed the obvious favourite in the last round against Newport which proved a trickier task than what could have ever been imagined.

However, following the slip up against Newport Tottenham will be well aware of not underestimating Rochdale and should make it through to the quarter-final unscathed.

It certainly seems Tottenham's best chance of a trophy this season.

Top four still to play for

The back end of January and February looked like the time in which Spurs were going to slip up and lose ground on the top four.

However, beating Manchester United, Arsenal and drawing away to Liverpool has put them in a fantastic position.

It begs the question though, would a place in the top four but no trophy class as a successful season for Spurs?

Under the circumstances of playing a season away from their home in North London, it could be seen as a superb effort to enter their new stadium with Champions League football.

Yet too many another year without silverware would be deemed a failure.

Champions League out of reach?

After a tremendous comeback in Turin, Tottenham take two vital away goals back to Wembley for the second leg against Juventus.

This time round in Europe Spurs have shown their mettle as they have beaten Real Madrid and Borrusia Dortmund.

Despite this, you still feel that to go on an win the trophy is still just out of Tottenham's reach at this current time.

It will be a fantastic achievement for Spurs to reach the quarter-finals for the second time in their history but winning the tournament still feels one step too far.