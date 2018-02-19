Champions League Live: Text score updates as Chelsea hold Barcelona for draw and Bayern thump Besiktas

That's it for tonight folks! A tremendous night of Champions League football. Keep your eyes peeled for the match reports to follow. Until next time, goodnight.

It was much more straight-forward for Bayern Munich as they put five past ten-man Besiktas. There was no sympathy shown to the visitors after they were reduced to 10. Muller, Lewandowski and Coman made sure that the tie was over before the second-leg is even played after a complete hammering tonight.

A great tactical performance by Chelsea who deserved a goal after a brilliant performance from Willian having hit the bar twice in the first half. However, in their only defensive mistake the magician Lionel Messi punished the Blues and grabbed an importantly away goal.

21:35 - FULL-TIME IN BOTH GAMES! CHELSEA 1-1 BARCELONA, BAYERN MUNICH 5-0 BESIKTAS.

21:31 - No mercy shown from Bayern Munich as they put another past 10 men Besiktas. In London, two Barcelona players make the most of two individual challenges, dramatic to say the least.

21:30 - GOAL LEWANDOWSKI! 5-0 BAYERN!

21:29 - Minutes after coming on, Alvaro Morata is shown a yellow card for dissent.

21:28 - Not long left now and Cesc Fabregas is replaced by Danny Drinkwater.

22:22 - Besiktas look tired as Hummels shoots from range and Lewandowski slots home the rebound. This tie is over.

21:21 - GOAL LEWANDOWSKI! 4-0 BAYERN!

21:19 - Curse of the commentator as the Chelsea defence make their first mistake of the night which is punished by Messi. Iniesta feeds in Messi who makes no mistake from the edge of the area.

21:18 - GOAL MESSI! HE FINALLY BREAKS HIS DUCK! 1-1 GAME ON!

21:16 - Barca push forward but there does not look like a way through this Chelsea defence which Azpiliceuta has led brilliantly.

21:13 - Chelsea really frustrating Bayern here as they continue to catch the Spanish side on the counter-attack.

21:09 - Game well and truly over in Munich as Muller gets his second of the night. Kimmich puts in a great cross which is volleyed home by Muller beyond Fabri.

21:08 - GOAL MULLER! 3-0 BAYERN!

21:07 - From a corner, Willian picks the ball up on the edge of the box. Shifts the ball onto his right and curls the ball around the Barcelona defence and into the bottom corner.

21:06 - GOAL WILLIAN! 1-0 CHELSEA!

21:03 - The Blues really struggling to keep hold of possession whilst Barca press, it is the same pattern as seen in the first 45.

21:00 - Chelsea finally get a hold of the ball as they are awarded a free-kick in their own half.

20:57 - Chelsea are unable to get out of their own half at the moment. Magical football from Barca.

20:56 - Lovely football from the hosts as Lewandowski eventually lays off Kingsley Coman who slides the ball beyond Fabri.

20:55 - GOAL COMAN! 2-0 BAYERN!

20:53 - After being fouled the Polish striker bends his free-kick off the post, so close.

20:52 - LEWANDOWSKI HITS THE POST FROM THE FREE-KICK!

20:51 - Barcelona come out after the break and continue to dominate possession. In Germany, Bayern think they have won a penalty but are awarded a free-kick right on the edge of the box.

20:48 - Back underway in both games.

20:36 - Meanwhile, in Germany Bayern lead 1-0 against a ten-man Besiktas after Domagoj Vida was shown red for a late challenge on Lewandowski. Thomas Muller gave Der FCB the lead just before the interval with a neat finish.

20:35 - A great performance so far from Chelsea, the away side dominating the ball for the majority of the half but it is the Blues that have come closest to opening the scoring as Willian hit the post twice.

20:32 - Half-time in both games, 0-0 at Stamford Bridge and Bayern Munich lead 1-0.

20:30 - Bayern make a change just before the break as James Rodriguez looks to be suffering from concussion from an earlier ball to the face.

20:29 - Chelsea giving this game a really good go as Hazard volleys just over the bar.

20:28 - Muller slots the ball home from close range just two minutes from the interval and gives Bayern a deserved lead.

20:28 - WILLIAN HITS THE POST AGAIN! WOW!

20:28 - GOAL MULLER! 1-0 BAYERN!

20:25 - Close from Pique as his header narrowly misses the target, close from Barca!

20:23 - Lewandowski nearly opens the scoring with a half-volley in Germany but his effort sails over the bar.

20:21 - What a goal that would have been from the Brazilian who cut in on his right and smashed the ball from 20 yards against the post.

20:21 - WILLIAN HITS THE POST!

20:17 - First yellow card of the game goes to Ivan Rakitic as he trips Willian who closes in on goal. The free-kick in a really good position, which is saved comfortably by Ter Stegan.

20:15 - Paulinho wiggles his way through the Chelsea defence but his cross is met by Courtouis who sets Chelsea on their way as Moses sprints down the wing looking for the counter-attack.

20:11 - Barcelona continuing to pin Chelsea deep in their own half as Suarez gives away a soft foul on Moses.

20:08 - A very sloppy pass from Christensen gives away a cheap corner.

20:04 - Barcelona dominating possession and have had the best chance of the game as Paulinho heads wide from inside the box.

20:02 - A poor challenge from Domagoj Vida on Robert Lewandowski and he is awarded a straight red card.

20:01 - RED CARD! VIDA IS OFF FOR BESIKTAS!

19:59 - Barcelona beginning to frow into the game as Messi and Suarez begin to link up.

19:56 - Meanwhile, at The Bridge Chelsea have had the lions share of possession and are pushing Barcelona back as they earn a corner.

19:55 - Bayern have been quick to respond to a good start from Besiktas.

19:53 - Hazard with a thunderous attempt on goal which flies just over the bar.

19:47 - The first attempt of the night goes to Besiktas as Ryan Babel leads the line going forward but Bayern defend well.

19:45 - We are underway in both games!

So, team news is in and we are only 15-minutes away from kick-off. What're everyone's predictions? Personally, I can only see a Bayern win over Besiktas but I believe Chelsea could sneak a draw against Barcelona.

STAT: In Lionel Messi's eight matches against Chelsea he has never scored! Will tonight be the night he finally breaks his goal duck against the Blues?

BIG STORY: Chelsea line up without a recognised striker in the starting XI, with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata both on the bench.

Be?ikta? Starting XI: Fabri; Gonul, Pepe, Medel, Adriano; Hutchinson, Özyakup; Quaresma, Talisca, Babel; Love.

Bayern Munich Starting XI: Ulreich; Kimmich, Boateng, Hummels, Alaba; Martinez; Muller, Vidal, Rodriguez, Coman; Lewandowksi.

Barcelona Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba, Busquets, Paulinho, Rakitic, Iniesta, Messi, Luis Suarez.

Chelsea Starting XI: Courtois, Rudiger, Alonso, Moses, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Fabregas, Kante, Pedro, Willian, Eden Hazard.

One hour till kick-off and we have the team news for you!

Be?ikta? also rested one of their key players in their weekend game. Ricardo Quaresma was benched but is expected to return to the starting XI ahead of a tough visit to the German giants.

Der FCB rested several key players in the weekend's 2-1 victory over VfL Wolfsburg. Robert Lewandowski came on to rescue Bayern with seconds to spare. Thomas Müller and David Alaba also featured but remain fairly well rested.

Be?ikta? have been one of the surprise packages of this seasons Champions League, going unbeaten in Group G certainly surprised many. Whilst Bayern Munich finished narrowly behind PSG but continue to dominate the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, over in Germany Bayern Munich host Be?ikta? at the Allianz Arena. Bundesilga champions-elect, Bayern face a tough test at home to a Be?ikta? side that topped Group G quite comfortably.

Barcelona will pose the obvious threat of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez going forward with new arrival Philippe Coutinho cup-tied and unable to feature back in what would have been his first return to England since leaving Liverpool.

The Blues are boosted by the return of left-back Marcos Alonso who returns following a three-game absence through injury. Whilst up top, main man Eden Hazard will have to continue his recent form for Chelsea to get a result against a tough Barcelona defence.

Chelsea fans will certainly remember the previous two semi-final matches in 2012. In particular, the second leg where Fernando Torres' 90th-minute equaliser on the night sent the Blues through to the final and the rest is history.

In Europe, Barcelona topped Group D. Not the most challenging of groups but Barça had to battle it out with Juventus for the top spot.

In comparison, Ernesto Valverde's FC Barcelona are flying both in La Liga and in the Champions League. Currently sitting seven points ahead of second place Athletico Madrid, Barcelona look nailed on to be named La Liga champions for the 25th time in their history.

In the Champions League, the Blues faired well but arguably should have won Group C where they finished second behind AS Roma on head-to-head games.

In the Premier League, Chelsea have had a turbulent past few weeks with disastrous results against Bournemouth and then away to Watford. However, last week they got themselves back on track with a 3-0 victory over West Brom. Main man Eden Hazard grabbed a brace whilst Victor Moses bagged himself a goal.

Tonight's headline match comes from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Barcelona. It is set to be a thrilling encounter between two sides which have plenty of history in their previous encounters in the Champions League.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of this evening's Champions League action from Stamford Bridge and the Allianz Arena. I'm Brogan Clasper and I will be taking you through this evening's action.