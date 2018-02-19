Arsenal and Emirates announce five-year contract extension

Arsenal and Emirates have announced a new five-year contract extension worth £200 million.

The extension will keep Emirates on the Arsenal shirts until the 2023/24 season, putting the Dubai-based into its 18th year as sponsor.

The deal has been described as the largest in the club's history, worth £40 million a year.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said: "Our shirt partnership is the longest running in the Premier League and one of the longest relationships in world sport.

"This mutual commitment is testimony to the strength and depth of our unique relationship. Emirates are again demonstrating their great belief in our approach and ambition and their significantly increased investment will help us continue to compete for trophies and bring more success to the club and our fans around the world.

"Emirates is a great partner for Arsenal - a world-class brand with a truly global reach. The airline plays a significant role in our ambitions to extend our influence and following around the world. The new deal, extending our shirt partnership until 2024, underlines how much both organisations value and benefit from the relationship."

Emirates will continue to fly the Arsenal squad on pre-season tours as part of the deal, as well as the sponsor appearing on training kits as well as match-day kits.

Arsenal's stadium will continue to be known as the 'Emirates Stadium' until 2028 due to a previous contract agreement in 2012.

The President of Emirates, Tim Clark, said: "Arsenal's strong appeal and influence around the globe, combined with their ambitions as a club, make them an ideal partner for Emirates, with values that reflect ours as a brand. As a long-standing supporter of football, we are passionate about the game and are a proud partner to the team.

"As a business, we are hugely committed to supporting sports all over the world and our relationship with Arsenal is no different. Our partnership with Arsenal Football Club is a great combination of two truly global brands and we're very pleased to have extended this relationship for five more years - connecting fans from around the world with one of the greatest teams in the world."

