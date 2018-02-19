Photo: VAVEL.

Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest vs Reading Preview: Can the Royals climb away from the drop?

Two out-of-form sides meet at the City ground this Tuesday with both teams looking for a much needed three points.

Dean Cooke

Reading will be looking to claw themselves away from potential trouble with three points at out-of-form Nottingham Forest.

The Royals' last game was over a week ago now, where they fell to defeat after an uninspiring home performance against Millwall.

As for Forest, Eric Lichaj's early red card on Saturday meant that the Reds had to settle for a 0-0 draw away at relegation threatened Burton Albion.

Both sides desperate for victory

Nottingham Forest come in to the game having won just one league game in eleven. Surprisingly enough, this was at league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers, although that result is proving to be flash in the pan for Aitor Karanka's struggling side.

Since the departure of former manager Mark Warburton, results are yet to improve for Forest. Recent home defeats to both Hull City and Preston North End have left fans with a sour taste - some already calling for Karanka's head.

Reading haven't been much better themselves. A run of one win in twelve has seen the Royals dive ever closer towards the drop zone. Under pressure boss Jaap Stam has remained calm about his future and has insisted the team is showing improvement.

Due to the Royals' league match being postponed on Saturday, the squad travelled to Spain for a week of high intensity training. They'll be hoping they can rediscover some of last years play-off form to see them finish the season on a high.

Last time they met

The last time the two sides met, Reading ran out 3-1 winners at the Madejski. A brace from John Swift led the Royals to victory with Sone Aluko grabbing the third. A late consolation from Ben Osborn was to little to late for Forest.

Team News

Eric Lichaj faces suspension for Nottingham Forest whilst Michael Mancienne looks set to return from illness. Joe Worrall also remains a doubt after an ongoing knee problem.

Reading have no fresh injury doubts. John Swift and Modou Barrow look set to return whereas Joseph Mendes and Jordan Obita remain long-term absentees.

