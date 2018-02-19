Wigan Atheltic 1-0 Manchester City: Will Grigg's goal gives Wigan shock FA Cup win

Wigan Athletic shocked Premier League leaders Manchester City on Monday night in the FA Cup with 1-0 victory at the DW Stadium.

Will Grigg's 79th minute goal allowed Wigan, who were up a man after Fabian Delph's first half red card, to complete the shocking upset of Manchester City.

Respect

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola showed great respect to his FA Cup opponents by selecting a string starting line-up at Wigan on Monday night. With the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley against Arsenal only six days away, Pep's men came into the match as clear favourites with a chance to keep the quadruplet dream alive.

Open Play

The first half showcased a match that was much more open than most expected to see, especially with the quality line-up rolled out by Guardiola. Manchester City had many quality opportunities at goal, but the visitors failed to finalise any of their double-digit shots towards goal.

Wigan showed no fear going forward, driving the ball up field at any opportunity and throwing numbers up on the counter attack. Grigg's hold-up play in midfield allowed the Wigan attackers to come up the flanks on numerous occasions, but the hosts failed to create a clear cut goalscoring opportunity.

It all took off in the one added minute of extra time in the first half. City's Delph was sent off for a studs up challenge on a Wigan defender. While it appeared that only a yellow would be issued, the referee changed it to a red and City was down to 10.

City's best chance at goal came on the stoke of half-time. Sergio Agüero was played in one on one with goalkeeper Christian Walton, and the Argentine's shot on goal was saved well by a Walton punch.

Heated Times

Blues manager Guardiola got into a heated argument with the Wigan management and manager Paul Cook. Agüero also came towards the Wigan technical area to take part in the heated exchange. At half-time the two managers got into another heated exchange in the tunnel, with Guardiola waiting for Cook in the tunnel as the players went in to the locker-rooms.

Domination With Less

Despite being a man down and facing a hostile crowd away from home, Manchester City dominated possession and play for most and almost all of the second half. Leroy Sané made way for Kyle Walker at halftime and star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne came on later in the second half for David Silva.

The Citizens had a flurry of chances in the 73rd minute. Agüero's shot in the six yard box was defended out, while Fernandinho's ensuing shot was blocked as well. Danilo had gotten past a Wigan defender and got in tight by the goalie, but his cross went cleanly across the six yard box but no City player was home to tap in.

Shocked

Wigan Atheltic took the shock lead in the 79th minute when the one and only Grigg slotted home past Claudio Bravo. The Wigan striker was played in behind the Manchester City defence, thanks to a Kyle Walker mistake and in one-on-one with Bravo, making no mistake with the chance and allowing the DW Stadium to erupt into euphoria.

Up a man and a goal, Wigan had their entire squad behind the ball and in their own half to defend in the last ten minutes and added time of the match. The fans at the DW could feel another Wigan upset of Manchester City in the works.