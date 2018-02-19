Report: Spurs players fearful of Toby Alderweireld's potential exit to Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move away from the North London, and now, according to reports, his teammates are fearful of a potential exit to Premier League rivals Manchester United.

Pochettino has refused to comment

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to comment on rumours about the central defender's potential exit.

"I am not going to speak about rumours. You know very well I never speak about a rumour.'"

The Argentinian then went on to comment further.

"There are many rumours about different players in the media and different rumours about myself too. You know I am not going to speak about rumours."

Plenty of interest in the 28-year-old

Since moving to Spurs from Southampton in 2015, Alderweireld has become one of the most highly rated central defenders in the English game, and has been seen by many as one of the main reasons in Spurs’ rise to challenge for the Premier League title in recent years.

Of course, high levels of performances at a top Premier League club is going to bring a lot of interest from European giants, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Chelsea have all also been linked with the 28-year-old over the oast few months.

Embed from Getty Images

Contract running down

The Belgian international is yet to sign a new deal with The Lilywhites, meaning that any club who could come and attempt to swoop him away, could do so at a cut-price, just like Alexis Sanchez’s move to United in January.

Former England international Danny Murphy has recently urged Spurs to get Alderweireld tied down to a new deal, to avoid a similar situation arising at Spurs to what did at rivals Arsenal in January.

"Tottenham need to sort out his future as quickly as possible, he is a top-drawer player and if Spurs need to relax their wage structure to hang on to him, then they should."

Murphy then went on further to talk about the effect on Spurs as a club if the Belgian was to leave the club.

"If Alderweireld were to join a top European club or, worse, one of Spurs’ Premier League rivals, what sort of message would that send to Spurs’ main men?"

What would Alderweirld bring to United?

Whilst United already have the best defensive record in the Premier League thus far this season, having only conceded 19 goals in 27 games, many fans of the Red Devils believe that they can do better in the defensive department and the players in front of goalkeeper David De Gea.

Both Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have come under a lot of criticism recently, due to poor away performances against Spurs as well as Newcastle United last time out in the league, leaving many United fans believing they need better cover in order to properly compete at the highest level in both England and Europe, Toby Alderweirld would surely tick this box and add strength to Mourinho's side.