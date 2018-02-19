Division 1 Féminine Week 15 Review: Relegation fight closer than ever

Matchday 15 saw Paris FC continue their poor form, while the race to avoid relegation is heating up.

Expected wins for the top three

Lyon, Montpellier and PSG all earned victories this weekend. Lyon travelled to Bordeaux, and despite the latter being one of this year’s positive surprises, they were no match for the league leaders. A penalty, which Saki Kumagai converted, were all that separated the two sides at the interval, but a brace from Eugénie Le Sommer and a penalty from Dzsenifer Marozsan in the second half gave Lyon a 4-0 win. Bordeaux’s Delphine Chatelin was sent to the stands in the 40th minute.

PSG likewise earned a 4-0 victory as they travelled to the south of France to face Albi. Within 20 minutes the Parisians lead 3-0 curtesy of a Marie-Antoinette Katoto brace, the first being a penalty, and a goal from Kadidiatou Diana. Albi’s Morgane Belkhiter added to the scoreline with an own goal in the second half.

Montpellier also added three points to their tally when they welcomed Rodez. Katrine Veje gave the home side the lead when she scored in the 35th minute, before another Scandinavian, Stina Blackstenius, made it 2-0 in the second half. Rodez got a consolation goal when Océane Saunier scored shortly before fulltime.

Lyon lead the league with 45 points, while PSG has 40. Montpellier have 33 points, but have a game in hand. Despite the loss, Bordeaux remains in fifth place.

Important wins for Soyaux and Guingamp, while Lille and Fleury share the spoils

Despite taking a 1-0 lead through Anissa Lahmari, Paris FC fell to a defeat against Guingamp. Their opening goal was cancelled out by Desire Oparanozie just two minutes later. Oparanozie added another goal to her tally, while Adelie Fourré also got on the scoresheet in Guingamps 3-1 win over Paris FC.

Paris has yet to win in the league in 2018, and with games against PSG and Montpellier coming up there’s a big likelihood that poor record could continue a little while longer.

Elsewhere Lille and Fleury drew in a high scoring game. Fleury’s Julie Machart-Rabanne made it 1-0 after just 13 minutes, but Lille equalized through Ouleymata Sarr later in the half. However, Claire Lavogez made sure Fleury went into the half time break with a 2-1 lead. Lille eventually got their equaliser through Silke Demeyere and with no more goals in the game, Lille and Fleury got a point each.

Lastly, Soyaux earned three important points in their game against Marseille. Marseille got on the scoresheet first when Caroline Pizzala converted a penalty just five minutes into the first half, but a brace from Danielle Tolmais was enough for Soyaux to turn it around and win 2-1.

Marseille remain in last place, but there are just four points up to Albi above the relegation line. It is incredibly close at the bottom of the table, and nothing is certain.