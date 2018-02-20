Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City Preview: Wolves looking to continue charge to Premier League against Canaries

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Norwich City to Molineux on Wednesday night, hoping they can secure a victory to edge them closer to the Premier League.

The table toppers come into the game on the back of a hard-fought draw against Preston North End at Deepdale on Saturday, a result which extended their latest unbeaten run to four games.

As for the visitors, they travel to Molineux after grabbing a point with virtually the last action of the game against East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town at Carrow Road. The Canaries are also unbeaten in four games themselves.

Promotion not a foregone conclusion for Wolves

While Wolves currently sit comfortably at the top of the Championship table, their promotion to the Premier League is not something that is guaranteed yet.

Nuno Espírito Santo's men need to win another six games for them to reach the 90 point mark, a tally that will more than likely see them automatically promoted.

However, tough away trips to the likes of Cardiff City, Aston Villa and Fulham will present the league leaders with a number of different hurdles to overcome.

If they overcome these they will surely confirm their return to the Premier League after a six-year absence, but they should keep their feet firmly on the ground for now.

Play-offs out of reach for the Canaries?

Following their relegation from the Premier League nearly two years ago, Norwich City will have hoped that by now they would be on their way back to the promised land.

However, for the second successive season that is now looking unlikely again as they sit 13th in the Championship table, eight points outside of the play-off places.

Many expected them to push on from their eighth placed-finish last season, but the appointment of Daniel Farke is not one that has paid off this far and the Canaries look set to stay in the Championship for at least another season.

Head to head

The two sides last met back in October at Carrow Road. Wolves ran out 2-0 winners thanks to goals from Willy Boly and Léo Bonatini.

Norwich emerged victorious on both occasions the two sides clashed last season, winning 2-1 at Molineux before overcoming Wolves 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Team news

Romain Saïss and Leo Bonatini are both back to full fitness and will be pushing for a starting place for the hosts after making the bench against Preston on Saturday.

Benik Afobe will also be hoping to make his first start since returning to Wolves on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

Norwich's captain Ivo Pinto is fit again and is expected to start, the defender has recovered from his knee injury but was an unused substitute for Sunday's game.

Former Wolves winger Matt Jarvis is back in training but isn't yet back to full fitness.