Idrissa Gueye pens new Everton contract until June 2022

Idrissa Gana Gueye has signed a new five-year contract with Everton, tying him down to the club until June 2022.

The 28-year-old, who joined the Blues from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, has been an influential figure and a mainstay in the squad despite a number of managers leaving and arriving at the club in the past few months.

Gueye has made 64 appearances during his time on Merseyside and has found the net three times - with two of those coming this term - and spoke about how the club is the ‘right place’ for him and why he’s glad to put pen to paper.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, the midfielder said: “Everton is the right place for me and this is why I have signed my new deal.

“I am very happy to sign a new contract with Everton. It is great for me and for the club and I am very happy."

Gueye added: “I love the fans here. They have been great to me. They made it easy for me to sign this contract. Of course, I spoke with my family and my agent, but the love of the fans was really important and this is a really good thing for me.”

Embed from Getty Images

Answering the bell

The Senegal international has made 29 appearances this campaign and an improved contract had been the subject of attention for the club since the beginning of the season.

“I have enjoyed immensely my time so far at the club,” the Senegalese midfielder said. “I enjoy working with the manager, his staff and the players here and we are really determined to finish the season strongly.”

Prior to Everton’s last Premier League game, a win over Crystal Palace, Blues boss Sam Allardyce challenged his players to maintain their home form until the end of the season.

It’s a challenge that Gueye is looking forward to answering.

“We will keep working hard to build on our home record and try to get the same results or similar away from home too,” the 28-year-old commented.

“I believe in my team and I believe in this club.”