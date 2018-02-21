Brentford make a bee-line for the play offs

Dean Smith’s men notched their second win on the bounce which moved them within three points of the play off places before tonight’s fixtures.

Two goals from Ollie Watkins, one each from Florian Jozefzoon and Neal Maupay and an own goal from Marc Roberts rounded off an impressive performance and left The Blues licking their wounds.

The Brentford boss told Sky Sports they’re still hunting for a place in the play offs. “We didn’t win for the first eight games, but we’ve had a great run since then. We believe we can still be there, but we need to take it one game at a time.”

Elsewhere in the championship this evening, Derby County will be looking to continue their impressive season as they host Leeds at Pride Park.

The home side have only lost one in their last ten league games and come up against a Leeds side who have yet to win a game in 2018.

Recently appointed Leeds boss, Paul Heckingbottom, will be looking to break their poor run of form after a resilient performance against Bristol City at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 and arguably could have won the game when the squandered a couple of great chances in stoppage time.

Exciting Wednesday clash

Bristol City will need to be firing on all, cylinders in their clash with Fulham at Ashton Gate.

The Cottagers have won four of their last five league outings and currently sit two points above City in 5th.

City’s inability to see through games has been a worrying habit for Lee Johnson’s side in recent times, their recent draw with Sunderland being one of the worst cases and a repeat performance will surely be punished against a ruthless Fulham tonight.

Neil Warnock’s men will be looking to bridge the gap between Aston Villa in the automatic places against Ipswich Town.

Cardiff are unbeaten in the last five league games and come up against an Ipswich side who have struggled to make a real impact on the league this season.

A win would give them a four-point cushion going into a tough home tie with Bristol City on Sunday.

Lastly, Wolves will be looking to extend their lead at the top at home to Norwich.

Nuno Santos' side have been far and away the most impressive side in the league this season and will have their eyes set on the record points tally of 106 set by Reading in the 2005 / 2006 season.

Norwich currently lie in 14th place and level on points with rivals Ipswich. Danial Farke’s side will need to pick up a few positive results if they’re to keep their aspirations of a play-off place alive.