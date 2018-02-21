Everton's Dubai trip was not about 'sun and relaxation' says Cenk Tosun

Everton forward Cenk Tosun says the team’s mid-season training camp in Dubai wasn’t about ‘sun and relaxation’ but it has helped him ‘adapt’ to his new club.

The Blues jetted off to Dubai after their win over Crystal Palace for a number of days for a bout of warm weather work whilst other Premier League clubs competed in the FA Cup.

Many may have been mistaken in thinking that Sam Allardyce’s side, who have underperformed all season, was headed to Dubai for a break but a number of senior players - including captain Phil Jagielka - noted the importance of the Blues’ training during the trip.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com, Tosun said: “We didn’t go to Dubai for sun and relaxation” but that the side “trained hard” with regular double sessions.

“The temperatures were hot and we worked hard each day,” the Turkish forward added.

Adapting to life at Everton

Tosun has only made three appearances for the Blues since joining the club from Besiktas in January for a reported £27 million.

In recent weeks, Allardyce has noted the need to get Tosun - who he says has been struggling to adapt to the Premier League - game time but will only unleash the Turkish forward when he sees ready to.

Bonding with his new teammates off the pitch and on the training ground will help the forward in that regard and it’s something the 26-year-old has noted himself.

“Team-bonding is very important and getting to know your teammates as the people they are, as individuals,” he told the club’s website.

“Spending every day around the guys means that we know one another better now.”

The forward also added that he believes he has “settled in very well” and that the training camp has been “perfect” to help him “adapt even further” to his new surroundings, club and league.

“We had a lot of fun along with the serious work and I hope it will help me on the pitch for the next games. I believe it will,” Tosun finished.