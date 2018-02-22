Paul Heckingbottom bemoans 'sickening' Derby equaliser against Leeds

Leeds United manager Paul Heckingbottom has labelled Derby County's late equaliser in the team's 2-2 draw on Wednesday evening as 'sickening'.

The Yorkshire outfit looked set for their first win under their new boss at Pride Park after Ezgjan Alioski had put the Whites in control with only ten minutes left on the clock. However, Kasey Palmer struck in injury time to make sure of a share of the spoils.

Heckingbottom revealed he was disappointed in seeing his side concede such a late equaliser but had sympathy with his squad.

'It's sickening'

Talking after the match, he said: "It's sickening.

"I’m feeling it for the players if I'm honest. They’re flat in there, they're down, sometimes that’s what football is like. They’ve got to come out the dressing room with their heads held high.

"That’s a disappointing thing because I’m stood there thinking what they’ve done well, what I’m going to show them tomorrow, what’s won them the game. Then to get caught at the end of both halves is disappointing.

'They're the things we need to iron out'

Following the late equaliser in the East-Midlands, the 40-year-old revealed that he has spotted a pattern in Leeds' season despite having only taken charge of three games since his arrival from Barnsley.

The Whites are now winless in ten games and have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven clashes. Heckingbottom suggests that they will have to tighten up their defending if they are to climb back up the Championship table.

He said: "I have seen every goal, lots of chances against as I’ve been looking back through the season. That has been the trend.

"If we want to get in the position that Derby and teams like that are in the league, then they’re the things we need to iron out. At the moment, we’re working really hard for our goals, scoring really good goals and giving soft goals away at the other end."