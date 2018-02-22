Kasey Palmer: 'Derby County have enough talent to reach the Premier League'

Derby County have enough talent to achieve promotion and reach the Premier League, forward Kasey Palmer has implied.

The youngster, who arrived on-loan from Chelsea in January, scored a late equalising goal on Wednesday evening against Leeds United that meant the Rams remained in fourth position in the Championship with only 13 games to go.

With a seven-point buffer to seventh-placed Sheffield United, and the gap to the automatic promotion places only five points, Palmer believes that the Derby squad is good enough to achieve promotion whether that be automatic or via the play-offs.

'We just have to keep working hard'

Talking after the 2-2 draw with Leeds United, the 21-year-old said: "I think this year it will be easier if we just get up automatically, saves a lot of nerves in the play-offs. However we do it, we just have to keep working hard. I think we’ve definitely got the talent in the dressing room to do it so we’ve just got to keep on going.

"It’s going to be a rollercoaster ride until the end of the season. Just got to bounce back after getting disappointing results and get as many points on the table as possible."

The ex-Huddersfield loanee also stated how a few experienced heads such as David Nugent, Curtis Davies and Tom Huddlestone, who have all achieved promotions from the Championship are making a huge difference not only on a personal level but to the whole team.

Palmer said: "A lot of players have been there and done it. To have that experience in the dressing room in difficult stages like this when results aren’t going our way and thing aren’t really going for us at the minute.

"To look around and hear the advice that people have gone through with their experiences is always positive and influences a young player. For me, it’s great to be around that and take on board what people are saying."

'I've just got to be patient'

The young forward was instrumental in the Rams' draw with Leeds United in mid-week and netted the late equaliser. He is yet to make a start at his new club but is hoping that the goal can help him force his way even further into manager Gary Rowett's thinking but has said he will bide his time if required.

He said: "I think I’ve just got to be patient. The manager knows what he's doing. If he thinks I'm ready to play in a certain game. I've just got to keep working hard in training and hopefully take my chance when it comes.

"Hopefully I’ll get more opportunities to showcase what I can do. If that’s from the start then it’s from the start, great but if its coming on and trying to influence the game and a positive result so I’ll do that. I’ve just got to be patient."

On the goal itself, Palmer admitted that it was positive to find the net so early into his Rams' career.

"It was a great feeling [to score]. To get your first goal for a club is always a huge relief because the longer it goes on, the more panicky you get. It’s great to get on the scores-heet and I’ve just got to keep on going," Palmer continued.