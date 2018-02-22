Liverpool vs West Ham United Preview: Can Moyes arrest woeful Anfield record?

David Moyes will attempt to gain an Anfield victory at the 15th time of asking as he takes his West Ham United side to face Liverpool on Saturday.

During his time as manager of Everton, Manchester United and then Sunderland, Moyes failed to win any of his 14 trips to play Liverpool away.

His West Ham side face a difficult task to arrest that slide, despite having picked up a win at Anfield in 2015-16.

In Brendan Rodgers' final weeks as Reds boss, the Hammers turned up and won 3-0 on L4, Manuel Lanzini inspiring them to victory against the ten-man hosts.

West Ham would do the double over the Reds that season, but haven't beaten them since, Liverpool having put four goals past the relegation contenders in each of their past two meetings.

It's that sort of goal scoring form, led by the invincible Mohamed Salah, that's shot Jurgen Klopp's side up to third in the table.

Fresh from a ten-day break after dismantling Porto 5-0 in the Champions League, Klopp's men have the opportunity to move above United into second with a win, the Red Devils face Chelsea on Sunday.

West Ham are looking over their shoulders rather than ahead, but do have the comfort of a four point gap between the relegation zone and 12th place, where they find themselves currently.

Despite their woes, the Hammers could move as high as 10th should they pick up an unlikely three away points.

Team news

Each side has had the benefit of a long rest due to their lack of FA Cup involvement, with Liverpool welcoming Nathaniel Clyne back into first team training.

Clyne isn't expected to be involved, but it's thought that fit-again Joe Gomez will step in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alberto Moreno is fit again at left-back but may have to wait his turn behind the in-form Andrew Robertson, whilst Emre Can will return to the fold after being suspended against Porto.

Andy Carroll and Pedro Obiang are the long term absentees for the visitors, who are also doubtful about the fitness of playmaker Lanzini.

It's thought that Winston Reid will recover from a throat infection to feature.