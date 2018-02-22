Christian Eriksen says Tottenham are finding peak form at the right time

Tottenham's Christian Eriksen believes his side are coming into form at the right time of the season following their winter slump.

"We started the season well, had a dip and now we've really built up again over the last few months," he said.

Towards the back-end of 2017, Spurs' form slightly dipped as their hard-work at the beginning of the season came undone with some poor results.

However, after a string of positive results against some of the Premier League top six and an away draw to Juventus in the Champions League the Lilywhites look to have hit form.

Eriksen confident of strong finish

Tottenham's recent form has been impressive, to say the least. For a team that normally comes undone against the top-six, they remain unbeaten in 2018.

Home wins against Arsenal, Manchester United and away draws to Liverpool and Juventus have put Spurs in a great position to finish in the top-four.

Eriksen told Spurs TV: "I don't know what it is about this time of year but it's probably all about how we train - we work hard, especially in pre-season and we really pick up this time of year."

Spurs concluded last season strongly as they finished second behind Chelsea and the Lilywhite's aim to do the same this time around.

"All I know is the team feels very confident and we're going in the right direction." Eriksen said.

Remaining fixtures

11 games remain in the Premier League and Tottenham's run-in only features two games against their top-four rivals.

An away trip to Chelsea could prove a slip-up considering the Lilywhites have not won at Stamford Bridge in Premier League history.

Spurs also welcome champions-elect Manchester City to Wembley in April. However, they would fancy themselves to clinch maximum points in all the other fixtures.

Tottenham's focus will come under scrutiny when it comes to the crunch as they could have to consider further games in the FA Cup and Champions League.

Eriksen added: "There is still everything to play for in the Champions League and getting seven points from the games against United, Liverpool and Arsenal was a great achievement and gives us a lot of confidence going forward."