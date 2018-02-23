Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview: In-form Cottagers hoping to extend unbeaten run

In-form Fulham take on table topping Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's tea-time kick off, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

The hosts are in fantastic form and haven't lost a league game since December. They were held to a 1-1 draw with Bristol City on Wednesday however, Aleksander Mitrovic's opener was cancelled out by a Bobby Reid equaliser.

Wolves themselves are unbeaten in five games but they have been reduced to picking up just a point each from their last two outings. A last-gasp Norwich City equaliser denied them all three points on Wednesday evening, earning them a 2-2 draw.

The two sides to beat

Arguably these two sides are teams to beat at the moment. Fulham are top of the form table and are looking increasingly likely to have a play-off spot for a second successive season.

They may still have an eye on an automatic promotion spot and while there are still a good number of games to play, this may be just out of their reach.

A lot of teams are simply struggling to deal with the way Fulham play and their players have certainly found their form since the turn of the year, Ryan Sessegnon in particular.

The visitors have been the team to beat for the majority of the season. They have occupied the top spot in the Championship since November and look deserving of their place in most games since.

However, this has put a target on their back and everybody wants to beat the runaway league leaders. This is something that hasn't helped Wolves recently as they've looked to get over the finish line.

Fulham will be another stern test for Wolves and perhaps for the first time this season the old gold and black go into the game slight underdogs.

Head to head

The Cottagers travelled to Molineux in early November and were comfortably beaten the last time the two met.

Two early goals from Romain Saïss and Léo Bonatini were enough to give Wolves the win over a Fulham side who offered barely anything.

There were a total of twelve goals between the two fixtures in which these sides met last season. Wolves fought from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 at Molineux before a late Floyd Ayite goal ensured it finished 4-4. In the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage Wolves ran out comfortable 3-1 winners.

Team news

Fulham head into the game with a fully fit squad to choose from. Floyd Ayite and Tomas Kalas will be pushing for starts after they started Wednesday's game on the bench.

Wolves will be without Portuguese talisman Rúben Neves. He begins a two game suspension after he received his tenth booking of the season against Norwich.