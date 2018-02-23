Hull City 1-0 Sheffield United: Dicko strike sends hostile crowd home happy

A Nouha Dicko goal gave Hull City a crucial 1-0 over Sheffield United, allowing the Tigers to climb out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

Dicko stands out

If any player was going to break the deadlock in this game it was going to be Hull's Dicko and he duly did in the 55th minute.

It was a quick second chance for the former Wolves striker actually after he'd had a right foot volley from the outside of the box well saved by Jamal Blackman diving to his right.

However, United's clean sheet would be no more after they failed to clear the resulting corner. The ball eventually found the feet of Hull midfielder Jackson Irvine in the box who despite being surrounded by Blades players managed to calmly knock the ball through to Dicko who was alone on the right side of the box and he calmly buried the ball in at the near post first time with his right foot.

Dicko was certainly a busy boy up front and he took a total of five shots in his 72 minutes on the pitch, while also bring teammates into the game.

Hull fans make a point

The standout moment of this match probably came in the 20th minute when the game had to be halted for a couple of minutes after the Hull Fans threw tennis balls on the pitch in mass to protest against their owner Assem Allam's running of the club.

You would think this type of incident would affect the home team's players and make it a hard environment for them to perform in, but in fact, it was United's players who seemed to be thrown off by the delay in the game, as they never really got going at all in this game.

Blades incredibly blunt

Chris Wilder can't be happy with his team as for the first time this season, they did not rise to the occasion of a Yorkshire derby.

The only real clear-cut chance United could get came from a long kick down the field by goalkeeper Blackman, with the ball bouncing through for Billy Sharp who managed to hold off a defender before driving a low effort at the near post, but Alan McGregor made a good save with his feet.

The front two of Sharp and Leon Clarke were left very isolated in this game, with the Blades getting no decent service into them and being limited to shots from distance, the best of which coming from Ryan Leonard and John Fleck in the first half, but neither effort hit the target.

Huge boost for Adkins

This result was somewhat of a shock considering the league position of the two sides and United's great recent record in Yorkshire derbies.

Hull though were clearly the better team in this game and came close to a lead just a few minutes in when Evandro drilled on at Blackman's legs after a low cross from the right was cleared straight to the Brazilian.

This is a massive result for Nigel Adkins team, as it takes them out of the relegation zone ahead of their game in hand on Tuesday night against relegation and county rivals Barnsley.

As for Sheffield United, they remain two points outside the play-off positions ahead of everybody else playing this weekend, but their game in hand may have lost its significance slightly after this loss.