Brighton & Hove Albion vs Swansea City Preview: Swans looking to continue survival push against plucky seagulls

Carlos Carvalhal takes his in-form Swansea City side to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon at the Amex Stadium looking to stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

A real upturn in form from the Swans has given them a real chance of surviving

Before Carvalhal came to the club, the Swans looked like a side that were heading for relegation but since the Portuguese manager took over from Paul Clement in December, the Swans have taken 14 points from seven league games, while also having a good Emirates FA Cup run.

Their good form has seen them move a point clear of the relegation zone with eleven games still to play and they will take confidence into this game after defeating a very good Burnley side 1-0 at home two weeks ago.

Seagulls looking to stretch away from the relegation zone aswell

This game though against Brighton is a six-pointer for both sides given how close the relegation fight is and a win on Saturday would be massive for both sides.

It is also a difficult game for the Swans as Chris Hughton will have his side well-drilled as they always are at home and they will also look to continue their recent good form which has seen them take five points from their last three league games after falling to a 4-0 home defeat to Chelsea last month.

They will also be confident after making the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend after defeating Coventry City 3-1 and will look to build on their 1-1 draw away to Stoke City two weeks ago.

Murray sealed all three points for the Seagulls earlier in the season

Brighton will also take heart from the result between the sides back in November when a Glenn Murray goal in the first half at the Liberty Stadium saw the Seagulls take all three points.

Team news

Brighton & Hove Albion

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Hughton almost has a full squad to choose from with Steve Sidwell the only injury absentee as he has been out injured since September with a bad bakc injury.

It could mean that Jürgen Locadia could be in line to start the game after scoring on his debut last weekend against Coventry but it is yet to be seen whether Hughton feels he is ready to play from the start in the Premier League.

Swansea City

On the other hand, the Swans have a few injuries to contend with as Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer remain on the sidelines for the rest of the season, while Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (calf), will also miss the game this weekend.

The good news though for the Swans is that influential defender Alfie Mawson will be fit to play this weekend after fears he could be out long term after injuring his knee before last week's FA Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

Referee: Mike Dean.