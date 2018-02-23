Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Preview: Spurs look to extend 14 game unbeaten streak against battling Eagles

Crystal Palace welcome high-flying Spurs to Selhurst Park on Sunday, a day earlier than originally planned.

Due to Tottenham's replay fixture against Rochdale in the FA Cup, this clash has been pushed forward to midday on Sunday.

Sitting only one point above the relegation zone, the Eagles will be desperate for a shock result against one of the league's in-form sides.

Spurs took all three points in the sides' meeting earlier this season thanks to a Heung-min Son winner.

Mauricio Pochettino will be looking for more of the same on Sunday with his side unbeaten since their hammering away to Manchester City in December.

On a roll

February looked on paper to be the month where Spurs would slip up in their race for a top-four spot, with games three against the 'top six' in the space of a couple of weeks.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men have weathered the storm and came out with seven points from their games against Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool.

An impressive return from three fixtures which the Lilywhite's normally slip up in, putting them well within the mix for a top-four place.

As impressive as their recent form has been in the Premier League, Spurs need to avoid losing ground in games against the lesser teams.

The season is coming to its end with only 11 games left, it is games such as this one where it is imperative that Spurs take home nothing less than maximum points.

With top-four rivals Manchester United facing Chelsea on Sunday evening, Spurs could find themselves in the top-four by the end of the weekend.

In a slump

Roy Hodgson's appointment brought an initial new-lease of life to the Eagles but that has slowly faded away as they now sit just one point above safety.

Palace have struggled in recent weeks but their home form against the 'bigger teams' has been fairly impressive with a victory over Chelsea and a draw against leader Manchester City on their record.

Crippled by injuries their recent dip in form is understandable but with just two and a half months left to the season, they face a huge possibility of relegation.

The Glaziers face Spurs, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool all in the space of the next month so Roy Hodgson will want to start their tough run ahead with some unexpected points this Sunday.

Team news

Sunday's hosts are currently crippled with a 10-man injury list, notably missing their tricky winger Wilfred Zaha who is believed to still be three weeks from his return.

Palace's rock at the back Mamadou Sakho is reported to be set to make his comeback following being sidelined with a calf injury.

However, for the first time in a while, the Lilywhite's have a pretty much full squad available for selection.

Defender Toby Alderweireld is reportedly unavailable to start following another twist in his ongoing hamstring injury.

He recently returned from a lengthy absence but the Belgian is reported to have picked up another tweak in the same leg during Thursday's training session.

Alderweireld's mental state may also be a concern with the defender reportedly unhappy with his ongoing contract negotiations.

Moura could start

New signing Lucas Moura impressed on his full debut against Rochdale, bagging himself a goal.

During the week Mauricio Pochettino has spoken of the possibility of the Brazilian starting on Sunday with Heung-min Son having dipped in form.

However, the South Korean will relish an opportunity against Crystal Palace as he holds an impressive scoring record against the Eagles.