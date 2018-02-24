Could Sean Scannell switch international allegiance?

Huddersfield Town winger Sean Scannell has sparked the interest of Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill.

The 27 year old is actually eligible to play for four international teams, but O'Neill is hoping to tempt Scannell over to Northern Ireland.

Scannell has been called up for the senior Republic of Ireland squad under Giovanni Trappatoni but never capped.

The winger qualifies for Northern Ireland through his father who is from Co Armagh and Scannell has previously played in the Republic of Ireland's under 21's team.

The Terrier was born in Croydon to a Northern Irish father and Jamacian mother.

As with all Irish people, Scannell can choose if he wants to play for Northern Ireland or Republic of Ireland and to date has chosen the latter.

So far, with only junior caps to his name, Scannell has played for the Republic of Ireland but he has never played for the senior team.

O'Neill had been looking to call up the Terrier for the International friendly against South Korea next month, however an injury to his shoulder picked up in the Under 23 squad has ruled the winger out of contention for that match.

Summer Tour of Central America

Any potential senior international cap for Northern Ireland will now have to wait until the summer when the squad tour Central America and play friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

Nothing has been officially confirmed and talks have not started but the interest is certain, Scannell is a long serving member of the Terriers, and is always loyal towards his team.

In his playing career he has been with two clubs (not including being loaned out) Crystal Palace and now Huddersfield Town, he joined the Terriers in 2012 and has been with the club since and has scored eight goals.

The winger was loaned out to Burton Albion but was recalled back by the Terriers in the January 2018 window.

Scannell's agent Eric Waters said: "There is genuine interest but nothing has been confirmed as yet about Sean playing for Northern Ireland.

"I'm sure that Sean will look forward to having a conversation when the time is right."