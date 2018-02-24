Carvalhal upbeat despite 4-1 loss to Brighton

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal spoke positively about his side despite losing 4-1 to relegation rivals Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Swans were impressive in the first half. Composed and neat when in possession but the visitors found it difficult to find a way through a stubborn Brighton defence. This allowed the hosts to counter, and it resulted in Glenn Murray giving the Seagulls the lead after the striker was brought down in the penalty area, and slotting in the spot kick.

Carvalhal praises Swans

Speaking to the press after the game, Carvalhal said: “It was a game that could had ended differently had we taken our chances. We was good in the game and controlled most of the game with the ball. We played at an offensive pitch, and even after we went 1-0 down we started to attack more. I brought on Andre Ayew because we were slow on the break, and I was not happy about that.”

Jordan Ayew came agonisingly close to making it 1-1 with the final chance of the first half when the former Aston Villa striker smashed the frame of the post from distance after a quick break from Swansea.

A second half collapse

But in the second half it all fell apart for the visitors. Murray bagged a second goal 69 minutes in after the Swansea defence were left scrambling at the back following a neat passage of passing from Brighton, and the game was wrapped up three minutes later when Anthony Knockaert made it 3-0 to the hosts after Pascal Gross easily split the Swans defence in half with a perfect pass to set the French winger on his way to the third goal of the afternoon.

Tammy Abraham managed to pull a goal back for Carvalhal’s side with five minutes to go, but Brighton replied instantly as club-record signing Jurgen Locadia fired the hosts back into a three goal lead in the 90th minute of the game.