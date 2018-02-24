West Bromwich Albion 1-2 Huddersfield Town: Baggies left well adrift of safety with Pardew's future in doubt

A mass exodus followed by 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' rang round The Hawthorns as West Brom fans witnessed their side go down 2-1 in a relegation six-pointer against Huddersfield.

It summed up West Brom's season, two goals as a result of sloppy defending saw Steve Mounie lob Ben Foster in the Albion goal after Rajiv Van La Parra's opener.

It was just what Alan Pardew didn't need. Just seven days ago the West Brom boss was full of praise for the Albion faithful who had stood by their team throughout the FA Cup defeat to Southampton, but that wasn't the case today.

Nervous start from both sides

The first half an hour showcased all the signs of a relegation six-pointer. Cagey, not much quality and not much entertainment for either set of fans.

It was half an hour summed up by Saloman Rondon, who evaded four Huddersfield defenders with some neat kick-ups before stumbling and scuffing his pass straight to the feet of a visiting defender.

It took 35 minutes for the first opening to arrive and it went to that of Huddersfield as Colin Quaner slid in Florent Hadergjonaj down the right.

The full-back had the presence of mind to pull the ball back to Alex Pritchard, but fitting of the opening 30 minutes he fired hit shot straight at the face of Mounie inside the six-yard box and Van La Parra's follow-up was smartly saved by Foster.

West Brom's first half chance was to follow less than five minutes before the break when the ball found its' was through to James McClean at the back post, but his shot was blocked and cleared to safety by the visitors.

It was McClean who squandered a golden chance to put the hosts in front less than two minutes later.

Matt Phillips' charged down the right with a powerful run towards the by-line and stood the ball up for the Irishman who could only clear Jonas Lossl's crossbar with his side-footed volley.

Terriers make the breakthrough

The game had certainly livened up in the last five minutes of the first half and the break didn't stem Huddersfield's intensity. It took less than three minutes for them to get the crucial breakthrough.

Quaner waited, unchallenged, on the right-hand side of the box to be able to pick a pass and did just that, sliding across for the unmarked Van La Parra to slot into the bottom left-hand corner.

Van La Parra was involved again as Danny Williams was next to go close with a long-range pile-driver following the Dutchman's lay-off before Gareth Barry shot comfortably into the hands of Lossl.

But Huddersfield were well on top and doubled their lead on 56 minutes through Mounie, cuing the home fans to head for the exits.

Pritchard found Mounie with a pin-point through ball and the Frenchman stormed through on goal and lobbed over Foster.

Baggies pull one back but not enough

The hosts resorted to their strengths to halve the deficit just eight minutes later through Craig Dawson, who powered home a Chris Brunt corner before the latter saw his free-kick clawed away by Lossl as the hosts went in search of a leveller.

Foster was called into action once again to save from Van La Parra after he danced past Dawson down the left and it was the Albion right-back who almost grabbed the equaliser with five minutes to go as he headed over from close range.