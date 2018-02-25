Arsenal vs Mancheser City preview: Guardiola targets first City silverware in Carabao Cup final against Gunners

Pep Guardiola is going to face a tough test to gain his first piece of silverware as Manchester City manager, as his side take on Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup.

Looking to spoil the party

Though it would be City's first trophy under the watch of Guardiola, Arsenal's incentive to win will be just as strong with the League Cup the only piece of domestic silverware Arsène Wenger has yet to win during his time in England.

They will also look to write the wrongs of their last League Cup final appearance back in 2011, when Birmingham City defied the odds to come out 2-1 victors against the clear favourites.

Arsenal have reached this clash with the lowest total goals in the competitions history with just six, but will take confidence in having defeated Chelsea in the semi-final to set up the tie with The Citizens.

They will also take confidence having defeated City in their last two meetings at the national stadium, and will hope that it can be three times in a row on Sunday afternoon.

First step in the treble triumph?

City head into clash as clear favourites considering their form throughout the campaign, but will hope that they can use this match to regain some confidence following their quadruples hopes being dashed recently.

Wigan Athletic gave everyone a shock as they defeated City 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup, but City will be sure to dust themselves off to lift their third League Cup in the last five seasons.

City pretty much cruised in the final two despite Bristol City certainly giving them trouble in the semi-final, and having only lost one of their last five meetings with Arsenal confidence of lifting his first trophy as City manager will be high in Guardiola.

Team news

A big boost for Arsenal will be the fitness of Aaron Ramsey, the Welshman has been missing for the last three matches with a groin injury but is believed to be winning his fitness battle to be involved.

Mesut Özil is expected to be available after a bout of illness as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who was ineligible for their Thursday Europa League defeat, but Alexandre Lacazette (knee) and Santi Cazorla (Achilles) are out and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is cup-tied.

City have been dealt a massive blow with talismanic Raheem Sterling a serious doubt with a unspecified muscular injury, but could be boosted by the return of Gabriel Jesus but having been out for two months there could be some doubts.

A change will be required at left-back with Fabian Delph having been sent off at The DW Stadium on Monday, with either Oleksandr Zinchenko or Danilo expected to come into the starting XI.

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the Carabao Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, February 25 with kick-off at 4:30pm GMT.