Pardew rues missed opportunity as West Brom plunge further into trouble

Alan Pardew admitted Saturday's home defeat to relegation rivals Huddersfield was a missed opportunity as the Baggies suffered their fourth straight Premier League defeat.

A quickfire double from Rajiv Van La Parra and Steve Mounie left the visitors in control at The Hawthorns and Craig Dawson's header could do little to affect the situation as the Premier League's bottom side were condemned to their 14th league defeat of the season.

"This was our opportunity today to get us rolling and of course we’ve let that slip," explained Pardew. "Unfortunately we can’t wind the clock back and as much as I can say this or make excuses we’ve lost the game against Huddersfield today and now we’ve got to go to the next game, stick our chest out, show a bit of pride and try to win a game of football."

West Brom's fourth league loss on the trot means Pardew's men have won just once in the league in 26 attempts, a run stretching back to mid-August.

Pardew admitted his side are stuck in a rut but have to keep on fighting if they're to change their fortunes this season.

He said: "I think this team’s won three games in 37 which says everything and at the moment we just have to find a way, whichever way it is, to win a game and my job is to try and get ourselves up as best we can for next week and try and win away from home.

"We’ve got to try and find some performances and we’ve all got to stand up, there’s no point me defending myself or defending players we’ve got to stand up.

"I’m going to stand up and manage the team and they’ve got to stand up and give us performances where we get seven, eight, nine out of ten and we’re not getting those at the moment."

Pardew was full of praise for the Albion fans just seven days ago as they suffered an FA Cup defeat at the hands of Southampton, but as Mounie's strike on Saturday left many heading for the exits, whilst those that stayed chanted 'you're not fit to wear the shirt' and 'you're getting sacked in the morning.'

Pardew claimed: "I think that’s just frustration, this isn’t an individual thing this is a team thing and regardless of my selection today the team didn’t win against Huddersfield at home so I don’t think they’re going to be best pleased about any kind of decision.

"I thought first ten minutes we were good and unfortunately we just didn’t build from that and that’s costing us big time when we’re getting moments in the game.

"We had moments at Chelsea and didn’t take them and we’ve had them again today at the start of the game so for us I think the most important thing in the next game is to get a clean sheet and hopefully from there we can get ourselves a win."