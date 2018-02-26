Brighton players rated in huge win over Swansea

Brighton made it six unbeaten in all competitions thanks to a convincing 4-1 win over Swansea City at The Amex.

A brace from Glenn Murray plus goals from Anthony Knockaert and Jurgen Locadia saw The Seagulls to three points. Swansea scored a consolation goal with 15 minutes left through substitute Tammy Abraham.

Here's how the Brighton players rated.

Goalkeeper and defence

Matthew Ryan (7): Really good from Ryan who did well to tip Jordan Ayew's effort onto the post. Also made a great save in the 51st minute to deny Ki Sung-Yeung a goal. Will be disappointed to have let in the consolation goal from Abraham.

Ezequiel Schelotto (6): A good performance from him made a couple of good headers and did a terrific bit of work down the right flank with no options to win Brighton a corner in the first half.

Lewis Dunk (7): A real captain's performance as he did some superb defence work. He almost made it two in the 43rd minute but his header hit the bar.

Shane Duffy (6): A solid performance from the centre half he made some good header both defensively and offensively. Only bone to pick was a couple of loose passes.

Gaetan Bong (6): A very solid game from the full back who handled both the threat of Nathan Dyer and Andre Ayew well.

​Midfield and attack

Anthony Knockaert (7): More like it from the Frenchman. A great finish to make it three with seventeen minutes left. Replaced by Solly March in the 75th minute.

Davy Propper (8): A good afternoon for the Dutch midfielder he put himself about in the middle of the park and tried to set Izquierdo on the counter a couple of times.

Dale Stephens (7): Great play from him to set up substitute Jürgen Locadia for the fourth goal. Also did another great job in the midfield with Propper to make it difficult for Swansea to get any control of the ball in the middle of the park.

Jose Izquierdo (6): Good play to set up Murray for his second. Apart from that a very quiet afternoon for him.

Pascal Gross (6): Very poor first half made some poor passes and touches.Great ball to set up Knockaert for the third goal. Had an effort which went straight into Lukas Fabianksi hands in the second half.

Glenn Murray (9): Great play to get in behind and was then brought down by Mike Van Der Hoorn for a penalty and dispatched it in the 18th minute. Inches away with his effort in the 64th minute. Tapped in his second goal of game in the 68th minute after Izquierdo picked him out. Replaced in the 81st minute by Locadia.

Substitutes

Solly March (N/A): Replaced goalscorer Knockaert but, had very little time to do something.

Jurgen Locadia (6): Replaced double goalscorer Murray with nine minutes left. He certainly made an impact and caused the defence problems and tapped in an easy finish with five minutes left. Nearly got a second with the last kick of the game but took too long to get the ball out of his feet.