Swansea City vs Sheffield Wednesday Preview: Carlos Carvalhal set to face off against former club in replay

Swansea City will be looking to get back to winning ways in the FA Cup as they take on Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium on Tuesday evening in their fifth-round replay.

The Swans suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon and will be looking to bounce back in this one.

As for Wednesday, they also suffered defeat as they lost 4-2 to promotion hopefuls Aston Villa at Hillsborough in the Championship in an entertaining encounter.

How they've fared so far

It has been a very good couple of months at the Liberty Stadium since they club's hierarchy made the decision to appoint Carlos Carvalhal as the club's new manager until the end of the season. Many people had the Swans down as certain to be relegated come next May but the 52-year-old has given them a fighting chance of survival.

He has so far won six of his 13 games in charge in all competitions which currently sees them sat within the relegation zone but on goal difference alone. They have produced a number of impressive performances since he took over including wins against the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool and also the 8-1 drubbing of League Two side Notts County in the last round.

Due to the good start he has made, it was a surprise to see Carvalhal's side dismantled at the Amex Stadium at the weekend. However, Carvalhal felt that this result came as a result of the Swans going more attacking in the second-half in a bid to secure all three points. It will be interesting to see his team selection on Tuesday night with Premier League survival clearly being the club's main priority this season.

As for Wednesday, it has been a difficult start for Jos Luhukay following his arrival as Carvalhal's replacement in the New Year. He has inherited many of the problems that Carvalhal struggled to deal with at Hillsborough, with the main one being the Owls' lengthy injury list which includes a number of key players who are currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

The 54-year-old manager has so far only won three of his 11 games in charge so far in all competitions, with two of these coming in the FA Cup. This has left them in a very precarious position in the Championship which sees them currently just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Due to the Owls' injury problems in recent weeks, a number of academy players have been drafted into the first team set-up. One of these is 21-year-old midfielder Sean Clare who was very impressive in the defeat to Villa at the weekend and could have scored more than just the one goal. However, he is unable to feature in this one as he is cup-tied.

Last time they met

The Swans last played the Owls in a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup at Hillsborough earlier this month which resulted in this replay.

It was a game of very few chances and was mainly overshadowed by Carvalhal's emotional return to the club he only left a couple of months ago.

Team news

One huge boost for Carvalhal ahead of this match is that Leon Britton will rejoin the squad after being sidelined through injury since October. However, the likes of Wilfried Bony, Leroy Fer, Angel Rangel and Renato Sanches remain out through injury whilst Andre Ayew and Andy King are both cup-tied.

As for Wednesday, Luhukay has confirmed that both Almen Abdi and Liam Palmer could be involved in Tuesday's match after recently recovering from their retrospective injuries.

Cameron Dawson is likely to be included in the starting line-up as he has impressed in goal for the Owls so far in the competition.