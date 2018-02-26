Analysis: Wasteful Spurs grind out victory to move into the top four

It was a frustrating game for Tottenham fans to watch as their team missed chance after chance but Harry Kane nodded in late on to clinch the points.

The victory for the Lilywhite's extends their unbeaten run to 15 in all competitions.

Crystal Palace frustrated Spurs, out for the draw which was understandable for a team suffering such an extensive injury list a point would have been a bonus

Top four rivals, Chelsea dropped points later on in the day showing just how vital all maximum points were for Spurs as they moved two points clear of their London rivals.

Kane to the rescue, again

There was only ever going to be one man to save Spurs from such a scrappy performance and as usual, Kane sealed all three points.

However, for the standards the Englishman has set for himself it was a wasteful performance from Kane.

Missing two clear opportunities on goal, it looked like it was going to be one of those days for the visitors where they would not capitalise on their 76% possession.

With only minutes to go, Kane peeled off the Palace defender to nod in a Christian Eriksen corner at the back post.

Kane's 88th-minute goal marks his 35th of the season in all competitions and also moves him one ahead (24) of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah in the Premier League top scorers chart.

Diving the hot topic

It seems to be the hot topic of Premier League football at the minute and Dele Alli found himself in the spotlight again for the wrong reasons.

The English youngster looked to have gone down before Eagle's goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy had even touched him.

Alli was not shown a yellow card by referee Kevin Friend which would have been his third of the season for simulation.

After his yellow card at Anfield, Alli has been under much scrutiny as his every move has been watched carefully waiting for his next mistake.

From the standards Alli has set over the past two seasons, he has come nowhere near to matching them but this season has been tarred by his unsporting antics.

Sanchez back on song

Following a few shaky weeks at the back for Spurs' record signing Davinson Sanchez, he commanded the backline in a dominant performance.

The Colombian stepped up in the absence of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen to show the huge potential he has.

After a promising start to the season, Sanchez seemed to show some nerves in recent weeks.

However, he is only 21-years-old and still has a lot to learn but his performance against Palace, to many a man of the match performance.

The same can not be said for Serge Aurier who once again looked far from comfortable at the back.