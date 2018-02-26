Spurs boss Pochettino believes Palace victory was 'fully deserved'

A dominant display from Tottenham against an injury stuck Crystal Palace but it was not until the 88th-minute that the deadlock was broken.

Harry Kane saved the day for Spurs once again as the Premier League's top scorer nodded in with only minutes to go.

Boss Mauricio Pochettino firmly believed his side deserved maximum points despite such a wasteful performance.

"It was late but we fully deserved it," he said following the win.

Dominant display

The Argentine boss also commented on his sides domination in the game despite them needing Kane's late, late winner to secure the three points. He continued: "We dominated the game and in the end, we deserved the victory."

Despite dominating with 76% possession, Spurs struggled to create many clear-cut chances on goal.

"It wasn't easy to play here against a team that was difficult to break down," he added.

On a day where a victory would secure them a top-four spot, it was vial Spurs ground out the victory.

With rivals, Chelsea losing away to Manchester United later on in the day, Harry Kane's winner secured a two-point cushion on the Blues.

"In the end, the three points is the most important thing," the 45-year-old stated.

Kane the saviour

Pochettino was quick to praise Harry Kane whose 35th goal of the season sealed victory.

He said:"All the top players like Harry can miss chances, but what makes this type of player top is that in the moment they miss a chance, they forget it and they try to create another."

Spurs struggled to break down Palace's defence with Kane missing the best of the very few clear chances on goal.

"You can call it, confidence, trust, belief in yourself, patience. They are what make this type of player top," Poch said.

Defensively sound

Despite injuries to Toby Alderwiereld and Jan Vertonghen, Spurs looked solid at the back with Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier stepping up to the mark.

Pochettino was full of praise regarding Sanchez and Dier, stating:"He (Dier) and Davinson were fantastic. Many good communications. It was a tough game, up against Benteke, different players like Townsend, and we kept a clean sheet."

Dier demonstrated his versatility as the Lilywhite's suffered from injuries to their key defensive players.

Poch said: "It's a good thing that Eric can play in different positions and he can perform in the way he did today. "

However, Pochettino was not as impressed with Serge Aurier who racked up a record three foul throws in one game.

He finished by saying: "We are going to practice every day! I promise that to the fans too. Every day this week! I'm sure they are very disappointed."