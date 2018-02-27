Liverpool player ratings with 'fab three' all on target against West Ham

Liverpool cruised to a 4-1 win against the Hammers on Saturday afternoon, moving up to second place in the Premier League table as David Moyes' woeful Anfield record continued.

The win moved the Reds to second, however, Manchester United's 2-1 win against Chelsea on Sunday saw the Red Devil's leapfrog, Liverpool, to return to the Runners-up position.

But how did the players fare individually against the Hammers?

Full-backs outstanding whilst rest of the pack remain solid

Loris Karius (6.5) – Liverpool's new number one had a quiet afternoon on reflection. However, Karius made an excellent save from an Arnautovic chip in the first-half to stop the visitors from taking the lead. Liverpool dominated possession so he didn’t have a lot to do in the game. May have done better for West Ham’s goal but a superb first-half save still reflects a good display from the German goalkeeper.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (7.5) – The English youngster made regular runs on Liverpool’s right-hand side to support the attacking threat. Was more involved second half and grew into the game with superb crosses that could have resulted in goals. Another good performance from the 19-year-old who has made Nathaniel Clyne's task of returning to the starting 11 a very tough job indeed.

Virgil van Dijk (7) – The former Southampton man continues to impress on Merseyside, looking comfortable on the ball throughout. Although this performance wasn’t perfect he was largely faultless on the day. Produced a header on target but it was straight at Adrian. Will definitely experience tougher days.

Joel Matip (6) – Handled the pressure from Arnautovic and Lanzini with composure, however, was still at fault for getting caught out with Arnautovic nearly punishing him for in the first-half.

Andrew Robertson (8) – I cannot help but continue to sing praise for this Scottish genius. Deservedly keeping his place in the side ahead of Alberto Moreno, the Scottish full-back provided balance and determination to the side, putting in some excellent crosses for Liverpool’s attackers to get on the end of. Provided a perfect assist for Mane’s goal. Flawless.

Emre gets his goal and Chamberlain continues to impress

James Milner (7) – Liverpool’s captain – in the absence of Jordan Henderson and after a stunning display in Portugal - Milner was impressive yet again for the Reds. Was always on the ball to dictate the play and made more touches, passes and tackles than anyone on the pitch.

Emre Can (7.5) – The German international – who may depart Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season – scored Liverpool’s opening goal of the game with a strong header from a corner past Hammers keeper Adrian. He also got himself an assist, putting Firmino through to get Liverpool’s third of the afternoon. Fantastic return from his suspension at Porto.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (7.5) - The former Arsenal man hasn’t really kicked on after a superb showing against leaders Man City last month, but he grew in stature as the match progressed on Saturday. Klopp deployed him in a central attacking midfield berth, the Englishman was both neat and tidy when required, but also purposeful when space opened up. He delivered the corner that Can scored from and found Salah for his goal – his fourth and fifth Premier League assists of the campaign.

'Fab three' all on target as Salah reaches 31 for the season

Sadio Mane (7) – Fresh from his hat-trick heroics in Portugal 10 days ago, his pace and menace caused the Hammers problems all afternoon. Missed two one-on-ones in the match before finally scoring from a Robertson cross. Not his best display but the Senegal international is growing in confidence week-by-week

Mohamed Salah (8) – Arguably the best player of the season so far, and without a doubt the signing of the season. Salah could have scored within three minutes when his left-footed shot hit the post. He did, however, get his goal in the second-half – getting the ball low, allowed enough time to look up, and tucking it past Adrian to put Liverpool 2-0 up. 31 and counting for the Egyptian superstar.

Roberto Firmino (7) – The classy Brazilian produced a nice through ball to Salah in the opening moments which should have been converted. Finally got his goal in the second half when put through on goal by Can. The forward took the ball round Adrian and calmly finished to wrap up the three points for Liverpool.

Subs all get much-needed game time

Adam Lallana (for Firmino) (6) – Didn't have an effect on the match with limited minutes. Had a decent shot but put it over.

Dominic Solanke (for Salah) (6) – Still searching for his first Liverpool goal.

Alberto Moreno (for Mane) (6) – Will struggle to get back into the team with the outstanding Robertson restricting him to the bench.



