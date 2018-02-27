Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino hailed a 'very special player' by teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

The Brazilian forward registered his sixth goal in his last eight appearances by netting the Reds’ third goal in Saturday’s 4-1 victory over West Ham United.

Liverpool have also been very keen to tie Firmino down to a new-and-improved long-term contract after losing his compatriot Philippe Coutinho back in the January transfer window.

His tally of 22 goals, plus 12 assists, in 38 games so far in 2017-18 means this season already represents Firmino’s most prolific since he arrived at Anfield in the summer of 2015.

The forward's first few months at the club under Brendan Rodgers' charge never did his quality justice, following a £29 million switch from Hoffenheim, and led to doubts about his ability.

But he has continually reached new levels under Jürgen Klopp and Liverpool are keen for his new contract to reflect his form and significant contributions to the team.

Firmino has quickly become one of Klopp's most pivotal players, particularly so in the wake of countryman Coutinho's £142 million move to Barcelona- with Liverpool keen to secure the futures of the rest of their key figures after losing the influential playmaker.

Firmino's current deal is said to be heavily incentivised, inclusive of large goal bonuses, and Liverpool are keen to improve his terms and extend his stay at Anfield with his current deal expiring in June 2020.

But, Firmino is set to directly benefit from the exit of his good friend Coutinho, who was the best man at his wedding last summer, with negotiations expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Trent believes Firmino is 'priceless' to Liverpool

However, Trent Alexander-Arnold has explained to Liverpool.com that the 26-year-old brings so much more to Klopp’s team than just productivity in front of goal and believes he is one of the Premier Leagues most underrated players.

“He's a very special player. I think he's definitely underrated in terms of the recognition that he gets,” the right-back said.

“I think he links the whole team together. He links the front three together, especially.

“He always plays a part. If you watch him closely, his drive and enthusiasm to get back and defend as a No.9 is incredible.

“Most of the time you see him past the halfway line, tracking back and making tackles. Sometimes he overdoes it, but in a good way. I suppose he doesn't have to do it, but he's willing to do it for the team.

“You don't really see that from an all-round No.9. It just shows his hunger to win. I think that's a big part of it.

“He is priceless to us. He scores goals, he creates chances and he gets assists. There's not much more you want from a No.9.

“He wants to win, he's a born winner. I think that's very important if you want to make it in this game. You've got to have that drive to win. He's got a lot of that”, Trent added.

'Fab three' all on scoresheet again

The other two members of Liverpool’s 'fab three', Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, also scored on Saturday, meaning the trio have now plundered a staggering 66 goals between them this season.

Alexander-Arnold continued: “We've got a really good attack and everyone is in fine form. Hopefully there's no stopping of the goals.

“I think the defenders know if they can put that solid foundation down then the attackers will go and do their job every week.

“Everyone is playing their part in the results. The manager isn't putting the same team out every week and it shows that there's such good squad depth at the minute.

“Every week we're fighting for our place and every time we go out onto the pitch we think we can score goals.”