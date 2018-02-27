Photo Source: Standard Sport

Pochettino reveals Vertonghen could return for Huddersfield game on Saturday

With much speculation surrounding the injuries of Tottenham's two Belgian defenders, Mauricio Pochettino provides an update in front of the press.

Broganclasper
Brogan Clasper

Ahead of Tottenham's FA Cup fifth-round replay match against Rochdale, Mauricio Pochettino addressed the media at Hotspur Way. 

Belgian defenders Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld both missed the Lilywhite's 1-0 victory against Crystal Palace due to injury. 

Boss, Pochettino revealed that Jan Vertonghen's return could be soon. Whereas, Alderweireld's comeback is still unknown. 

Injury update

Both Belgian defenders will not be fit enough to play in tomorrow's FA Cup replay tie against Rochdale.

However, Pochettino seemed positive surrounding Vertonghen's return:

"Jan had a positive scan yesterday. We are positive. He feels better. Not for tomorrow, but maybe for the weekend."

Vertonghen was sidelined for Spurs' weekend game against the Eagles due to picking up a heavy knock to his ankle in a training session last week. 

Meanwhile, Alderweireld faces another set back shortly after returning from a lengthy hamstring injury. 

Poch said: "Still we don't know (when they will return). With Toby, we are taking it day by day."

With their Champions League second leg tie against Juventus coming up next week, Spurs fans will have their fingers crossed at least one of their Belgian's will return in time. 

Is this Tottenham's year?

Victory over Rochdale on Wednesday night would leave Spurs with a quarter-final tie away to Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea.

The Champions League seems a stretch too far for Spurs and with Manchester City out of the FA Cup, could this be the year Spurs lift a trophy?

Yet Pochettino remained reserved over the situation: "It's still too far to talk about winning a trophy. We need to win tomorrow against Rochdale in such an important game."

Spurs were held by Rochdale to a 2-2 draw at Spotland with Steve Davies scoring a 93rd-minute equaliser to secure a replay match. 

"The competition is there. If we want to go far, tomorrow we need to win and go to the next stage," the Argentine added. 

Dele the diver?

Spurs youngster Dele Alli was at the centre of another media storm on the weekend following his "dive" against Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old began to fall to the ground before contact was made with goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and faced a backlash on social media for it. 

Pochettino backed his young midfielder: "He is an easy target for other fans as it’s easy to complain about that or accuse Dele."

Dele Alli has already received two yellow cards this season alone for simulation. 

"I respect all opinions and of course Dele is focused on trying to improve, we are focused on trying to help him. He’s a great player, a great kid," Pochettino added. 

