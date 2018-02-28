David Wagner admits Terriers are still not a 'proper Premier League club' in wake of crucial win

David Wagner admitted Huddersfield Town are far from a 'proper Premier League club' and that 'nobody is flying' following the Terriers' huge away win at fellow strugglers West Brom on Saturday.

Goals from Rajiv Van La Parra and Steve Mounie just after half-time set the visitors on their way and despite Craig Dawson's header 25 minutes from time, Huddersfield stood firm to claim a crucial three points.

"It’s not that we are the football club with the financial power or the greatest facilities no, we are miles off from being a proper Premier League club," said Wagner.

"But, we have this commitment and this togetherness in this football club and this trust and belief in each other and this is maybe one of the advantages we have and we will use it till the end of the season."

"No one’s flying, be sure, in our football club no one’s flying," Wagner continued.

"I don’t have to work to keep everybody calm in this football club, since day one when we met up for the pre-season we only had one target, to stay up and to survive in the Premier League and have another season in the Premier League and this is what it’s all about."

Embed from Getty Images

Without a win in eight

Wagner's men have struggled to find a win in recent weeks having only been able to pick up three points on one occasion in eight league games before the victory on Saturday.

After a 4-1 win against Bournemouth prior to their trip to the Hawthorns, the Huddersfield boss believes his side gained some much-needed momentum.

"We know we need further wins, we know we need further points but we went over this dip and we build up this momentum which we needed," the 46-year-old said. "We have the feeling, we have the momentum now and we will do everything to keep this momentum ongoing.

"This is not only in this age of the season, this has brought us as far as we are so far, our biggest strength is this togetherness which we all together have in this football club," the German boss continued.

"Players, backroom staff, supporters, the whole town supports and suffers with this football club and this is our biggest strength."

The game lacked quality in the opening half-an-hour as both teams looked wary of making a mistake. It took 35 minutes for the first chance and 48 minutes for the first goal.

However, Wagner says his side showed all the qualities needed to win big games against relegation rivals.

Wagner said: "Using my assistant, he said this is a belter today and in a belter you have to fight. You have to show commitment, desire, effort and attitude, togetherness and all of my players have done this today, especially in the second half.

"They had some moments where they played some decent football and scored these goals and some further opportunities.

"It was a fantastic afternoon for us in a game which for both teams was very important, all of them said before this is a six-pointer but it is a very important game, a final for both teams and we’ve won this final and this is why I am absolutely happy and delighted for my players, backroom staff and the supporters as well."