Tottenham Hotspur player ratings from the 6-1 victory over Rochdale

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Rochdale.

It was a controversial evening has the new VAR system was put through its paces with varying results.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Michel Vorm (5) - Had very little to do but when he did he was too slow coming off his line for Rochdale’s equaliser. He was however better with the ball at his feet and he was able to spray passes very well.

Kieran Trippier (6) - A solid display but did get caught being too far forward in the first half but was able to cover his tracks quite well. Linked up well with Lucas Moura down the right as well.

Juan Foyth (6) - Another makeshift centre back partnership with Eric Dier this evening. Looked very assured on the ball as has been shown in Foyth’s previous games, but himself and Eric Dier looked a little shaky, especially at points in the first half. Foyth was partially responsible for Rochdale’s equaliser by not tracking his runner.

Eric Dier (6) - As previously mentioned Dier had to make up the other half of a makeshift partnership. His second game in a row back in the defence and again looked a little confused and disorientated at the back, but in the second half looked at ease, as the damage was done up front.

Danny Rose (6) - A fairly average display, but didn’t really look in too much trouble all evening. He was caught a little frozen for Rochdale’s equaliser, but overall looks like he his slowly getting back to the player of last season.

Midfield and Forward

Moussa Sissoko (6) - Not really a lot to say on the divisive Frenchman. He was the more solid of the two defensive midfield players. Hardly put a foot wrong on the night and did the job he was put on the pitch to do.

Harry Winks (5) - Not his best performance tonight and it was no surprise he was the first man to be taken off. Against a very physical Rochdale midfield, Winks seemed to pull out of the 50/50 tackles, which was probably down to the fact he didn’t want to get injured in the run up to next weeks Champions League match against Juventus. Lost the ball on multiple occasions and just looked very out of place tonight.

Lucas Moura (9) - The first of an incredible Spurs front four. The Brazilian was instrumental in chance creation as his running was superb all evening. Fernando Llorente and Heung Min-Son will grab all the headlines but Lucas is close to them in terms of his level of performance. Looks to be an absolute steal at £25 million.

Erik Lamela (9) - Had a goal chalked off, which is up for debate but the Argentine was superb. Along with Lucas he was the main chance creator for Spurs and it was a shame that he wasn’t able to have a goal to top off a superb night. His jinking runs and trickery was too much for the Rochdale defence and he was causing problems all night for them.

Heung Min-Son (9) - Another victim of the controversial VAR system as his penalty was deemed to be unsportsmanlike conduct for his stutter. The South Korean still managed to score twice and showed his quality with a brilliant run to drag the defenders away for his first goal. He was the benefactor of Lucas and Lamela’s play and should have contested for Fernando Llorente for the match ball but that comes down to the controversial VAR.

Fernando Llorente (9)- The Spaniard channelled his inner Harry Kane and netted a perfect hat-trick in the snowy conditions, his first in six years since his time at Athletic Bilbao. Unduly penalised for a foul in thee disallowed first goal, but came out for the second half with a fire in his belly. Has to be the Man of the Match, as he was able to be the difference in a very controversial game.