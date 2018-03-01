Pep Guardiola insists that the Premier League title race isn't over ahead of Arsenal contest

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has insisted that the Premier League title is still far from done, despite The Citizens having the chance to go 16 points clear with a win in Thursday's clash with Arsenal.

Still not done

City have been flying this season in all competitions until their recent exit from The FA Cup, but managed to secure his first trophy for the blue side of Manchester on Sunday with the 3-0 Carabao Cup win over Arsenal.

Focus once again turns to the top-flight and once again Arsenal are the opponents on Thursday night, despite Manchester United closing the gap slightly with the win over Chelsea The Citizens have the chance to extend it to a seemingly uncatchable 16-point lead with the win over The Gunners.

Guardiola insisted in his pre-match press conference that the English top-flight is still the "most important title" this season, but with clashes against Chelsea and Manchester United still to come he insisted the title race is still "not done".

"We are fighting for the most important title of the season by far," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "The Premier League."

"More than the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup," the Catalan proclaimed. "Of course there is an argument to be focused because the next six fixtures are terrible in terms of the opponents."

"We have four games away and of course we are in a good position," the coach added. "But it [the title] is not done."

Available to speak about the situation

Despite all the glory of the last few days, Guardiola has been thrown into a heap of controversy, with the coach landing in hot water for wearing a yellow ribbon on his coat in the last few games.

The coach started wearing the ribbon following the arrest of two political leaders during Catalonia's independence back in October, with The FA prohibiting the display of political messages on the sidelines.

Guardiola had been warned twice previously before being formally charged last week, but after saying he was "a human being before a manager" following Sunday's win he stated that he would be writing to the FA to explain his situation.

"No contact," he said when asked if The FA had been in contact following Sunday's clash. "I am going to write a letter and explain my position."

"But as I said I am available to [meet with] the FA, absolutely," Guardiola concluded. "There is no problem."