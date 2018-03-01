Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: Ruthless City once again reak havoc on gutless Gunners

Manchester City came to haunt Arsenal for the second time in four days, as first-half strikes from David & Bernardo Silva and Leroy Sané gave them a 3-0 win at The Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal fans will have been hopeful of something different from the battering at Wembley Stadium on Sunday with their positive start to proceedings.

However, it wasn't long before City took over with goals from the Silva's and Sané in quick succession saw misery ring out from the rafters once again.

The night didn't get much better for the Gunners in the second-half as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's penalty was saved.

Sergio Agüero nearly grabbed his 200th City goal late on but the damage had already been well and truly dealt.

A surprising rise, to come straight back down to earth

Many fans won't have been blamed for turning up at The Emirates with the snowy weather sweeping the nation, but the lack of Arsenal could also be down to their embarrassing 3-0 defeat to City on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final.

The Gunners won't have wanted to face their victors so close after dealing them their wounds, but fans will have been encouraged by Arsenal's positive start but again it was City who had the killer touch with the opening goal.

Sané once again showed his excellency as he wriggled his way in from the left-hand side past four players before playing it across to Silva on the edge of the area.

The winger did well to come in on his left foot and create space to fire it into the far corner and thus ending Petr Čech's chances for a 200th Premier League clean sheet for another game.

The home side's first real chance arrived just minutes later as Granit Xhaka lined up a free-kick 30 yards out., Ederson showed confidence as he didn't set up a wall and the Brazilian's confidence was justified as he beat the low effort away.

A sense of Déjà vu

Despite a good start Arsène Wenger's side were once again under the quash from the dominant City, and Pep Guardiola's side once again showed no mercy as they rounded up the tie before the break.

It was Sané again in the 28th minute as he showed good pace to get beyond Shkodran Mustafi on the left before picking out Agüero, the Argentine did well to play off Silva who took it beyond Héctor Bellerín to fire into the net.

Their fate was sealed five minutes as City broke upfield once again with the nutmeg from Kevin De Bruyne finding Kyle Walker on the right, the full-back did well to pull it back enough to beat the reach of Bellerín and Sané had the simple task of touching it home first time.

Just not their night

Some fans will have just wanted to see their side give some heart which many feel they lacked in Sunday's game, and they were given some hope as they got a penalty early into the second period.

Bellerín did well to give the ball to Henrikh Mkhitaryan who was brought down by Nicolás Otamendi which left Andre Marriner with no hesitation, Aubameyang stepped up but the height proved to be fault as Ederson saved well.

City certainly began to shut up shop as seconds ticked on by but showed they could be deadly with the click of a finger, İlkay Gündoğan played it low through the middle for Agüero who was looking for his historic goal but was denied well by Čech.