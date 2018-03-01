Mauricio Pochettino: VAR is going to kill the 'emotion in football'

Mauricio Pochettino feels that the new VAR technology, in its current state is embarrassing, and is going to kill all the emotion in football, despite his Tottenham Hotspur side defeating Rochdale 6-1 in their Emirates FA Cup fifth round replay at Wembley.

The Spurs boss was very unhappy with the new system as in the first half it looked like Erik Lamela had given the hosts an early lead but it was ruled out for what the referee thought was a foul by Fernando Llorente.

After a long delay, and multiple replays, the referee then awarded Spurs a penalty which was scored by Heung-min Son but the goal was disallowed as the South Korean paused in his run-up which is not allowed.

Pochettino 'happy' to progress to quarter-finals but unhappy with VAR

Therefore, that left Pochettino furious and he didn't hold back his feelings at the end of the game saying that at the minute, the VAR technology is embarrassing the way it's handled.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Pochettino started by saying "I am so happy" that his team got the victory and "we're in the quarter-final" where they will face Swansea City.

Pochettino though went in to say that the "first half was a little bit embarrassing for everyone" and with this new technology "it's difficult to keep focus on playing football" so for him he is "not sure that the system is going to help."

VAR is going to kill all emotion from football, says Pochettino

The Spurs boss added that in football "we are talking about emotion" which makes the game special but this technology is "going to kill the emotion of the fans" which for everyone is something that doesn't need to happen.

Pochettino then finished by saying that "football is about making mistakes" as that is human nature and right now it's taking the fun out of the game.

The new technology took the attention away from what was a fantastic performance from Spurs as they now march on into the quarter-finals are they try and win the cup this season to give their fans something to smile about.