Aaron Lennon "thinking about all three points" against his former club

Burnley midfielder Aaron Lennon insists that he is keen to help the Clarets to victory against his former club Everton on Saturday.

"I made the right decision"

The former England international made 77 appearances for the Toffees but has no regrets about his January move from Merseyside to Lancashire. Lennon told the post-match media, “I want to play, like everyone else, each week. It had come to the time where you start to look it at and think maybe it’s time to move on. I made the right decision."

Lennon only has one outcome in mind for Saturday's lunchtime fixture. He added, "we are at home and looking to take the three points. All I’m thinking about is three points for Burnley."

However, the diminutive figure is not expecting an easy contest. "People will probably look at them on paper and think they should be higher or have done better. They’ve had an up and down season but they have a lot of quality."

"We deserve a win and it is coming"

Yet Lennon also believes that the Burnley squad is drowning in talent. He explained, "we are seventh in the league and there’s no luck about that to be seventh at this time of year. You have to play well and you have to have the players to win matches. They have a great bunch of lads here and some top, top players."

Lennon also thinks the Clarets are capable of finishing the season in the top seven despite a poor recent run. “The squad have done fantastic to be in seventh now. As a team why can’t we maintain sitting in seventh?"

The midfielder also mentioned how much he has enjoyed his spell at Burnley so far, even with recent results not going to plan. “I’ve enjoyed the games. We’ve picked up some okay points and I think we’re playing fairly well. We are working hard and we want that win desperately. We have had a few draws and last week to concede so late on was hard to take."

He concluded, “I think we deserve a win and I think it is coming. Hopefully, this Saturday is when it does.”