Crystal Palace complete signing of Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer

Crystal Palace have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri on a free transfer until the end of the season.

Cavalieri, who played for Liverpool between 2008 and 2010 is linking back up with Palace boss Roy Hodgson who he played under during his time on Merseyside and has been a free agent since being released by Fluminense at the end of the 2017 season.

The 35-year-old, who has three caps for Brazil, had been on trial with The Eagles for a few weeks prior to signing and has been registered for the Premier League 25-man squad list with the South London club.

Despite playing for four different clubs, the 35-year-old has spent the majority of his time in his home nation between spells with Palmeiras and Fluminense.

He also had a spell in Serie A with Cesena after he departed Merseyside in 2010.

During his time with Liverpool, he did not figure in the Premier League but made 10 appearances for the Reds, keeping four clean sheets across all competitions - including two in the Europa League.

He is set to provide some back-up for Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey whilst Julian Speroni remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

"Very happy to be here"

The 35-year-old had been training with the club prior to his signings in a bid to adapt to his new surroundings as quickly as possible.

"I am very happy to be here and have been training with the guys for some time now,” Cavalieri told cpfc.co.uk.

“The atmosphere in the dressing room has been really good and they have received me very well so we can talk a lot and get to know everyone. I am very happy with this opportunity.”

Cavalieri is expected to be on the bench for Palace on Monday night for the visit of Manchester United to Selhurst Park.