Sam Allardyce says he is 'surprised' by Everton exit speculation

Sam Allardyce says he is ‘surprised’ about the speculation surrounding a possible summer exit from Everton.

The Blues boss has come under fire in recent weeks for a number of poor performances and a lack of results and reports suggesting that Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri is already ‘preparing’ for life post-Allardyce.

Speaking to the media ahead of his side’s trip to Burnley, Allardyce answered: “I am here as long as I win football matches, and if you don’t win football matches it doesn’t matter how long your contract is.

“At the moment we are in a very good position. I am slightly surprised about the speculation.”

Moshiri has reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential candidates to replace the 63-year-old, with Shakhtar Donetsk boss Paulo Fonseca and former Watford manager Marco Silva topping the list.

Both bosses would be free to talk to Everton in the summer as Fonseca’s contract with Shakhtar expires in June.

Silva still hasn’t found a club since leaving the Hornets in January.

Away Day Blues

With a trip to Burnley on the horizon, Allardyce once again has the chance to find his sides first away win since December.

On the trip to Turf Moor, the 63-year old said: “You can look at the two differences between us: good at home and not good enough away from home.

“The away form is a long-standing problem at the club.”

Allardyce passed the buck on the Blues’ away form on to his predecessors, Ronald Koeman and Roberto Martinez.

“It didn’t arrive at my tender – it’s been under Ronald and Roberto,” added Allardyce.

“It’s not something we want, it’s something I have to remedy, but it’s a long-standing problem. 2017 was only two games won. 2016/17, in two years, it’s been seven games.

“It’s been there a while and my job is to sort the away results out. We were close at Watford.”