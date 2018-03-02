Leicester City vs Bournemouth Preview: Foxes chasing an upturn in fortunes

Peter Woodentop via Flickr

Leicester captain Wes Morgan returned to league action in last weekend's draw with Stoke City

Leicester City look to pick up their first league win in five as they play host to Bournemouth.

stefan-evans
Stefan Evans

Leicester City play host to Bournemouth on Saturday with the Foxes in need of three points to halt the mini-blip they are suffering.

Leicester are without a win in four league games and will want to pick up a win to ensure they have some momentum going into the final run-in. Despite this, the former Premier League winners have not played too badly, scoring in each of their last eight games.

Bournemouth currently sit in 11th but are far from safe. Only five points separates them from the bottom three so they will be looking over their shoulder should they fail to win on Saturday. Bournemouth have been the ‘Robin Hood’ of the Premier League in 2018, picking up wins against European hopefuls, Arsenal and Chelsea, while taking a hammering at Huddersfield. Bournemouth are another side who like to score goals, scoring in every league game of 2018 so far.

Leicester could welcome back Japanese international, Shinji Okazaki after his injury lay-off. The energetic forward returned to training this week and will be assessed by the club on Friday. Bournemouth come into the game without any fresh injury concerns and should be able to field a full-strength side.

The Foxes have never beaten Bournemouth in the Premier League, with their last win against the Cherries coming in their Championship winning 2013-14 season. They have faced each other five times in the top-flight, drawing four.

Despite both sides goal-scoring ability, the last meeting between the two sides was a goalless draw. Both sides entered in the bottom three and the match lived up to that standard. Leicester struggled to create any chances while Bourenmouth created plenty but failed to put any away.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester -

Schmeichel, Simpson, Maguire, Morgan, Fuchs, Ndidi, James, Mahrez, Albrighton, Okazaki, Vardy.

Bournemouth –

Begovic, Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Cook, Gosling, Stanislas, Fraser, King, Wilson.

