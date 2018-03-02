Analysis: Llorente grabs a hat-trick whilst VAR causes chaos

A hat-trick from Fernando Llorente and two from Heung-min Son helped Spurs on their way to a 6-1 thrashing of Rochdale.

Despite an offensive masterclass from the Premier League side, the match will be remembered for the controversial input of VAR.

In an unwanted addition to their busy schedule, the Lilywhite's showed a great deal of maturity not be caught out by the Dale again.

Tottenham will now face a trip to Swansea for their FA Cup quarter-final clash.

Hat-trick hero

Llorente certainly impressed as he bagged himself a 'perfect' hat-trick, all in the space of 12 minutes.

The Spaniard entered the game looking like a striker whose confidence was through the floor and ended the game latching onto the match ball.

Following a Dale equaliser late in the first-half, Llorente put Spurs ahead just two minutes into the second 45 to settle the nerves.

His finish for the first was superb, a delightful chip over a stranded Josh Lillis. His second, a simple finish into an empty net and his third a typically powerful header.

A man of the match performance from Llorente, impressive considering he had not scored in the FA Cup before the game.

VAR, love it or hate it?

Despite Tottenham scoring six and the dreadful weather, VAR remained the biggest talking point of the night.

In the first-half, referee Paul Tierney resorted to the system numerous times which left the players standing around awaiting a decision for around eight minutes in freezing conditions.

Mauricio Pochettino was not impressed and neither were the players with Danny Rose adding: "It's just an absolute disgrace, waiting around for I don't know how many minutes to get a decision; it's -4°C outside."

The system was intended to bring clarification around 'clear and obvious errors' yet on the night added only more confusion.

Lucas impresses again

Lucas Moura earned his second start at his new club, both coming against Rochdale where he has on both occasions has looked exceptionally promising.

Although we have only got a real look at Lucas playing against the League One side, he has shone even in the dismal weather at Wembley.

Providing two assists on the night, his ability to bring an out-of-form Llorente into the game was impressive, to say the least.

Still, in need to boost his fitness levels, the Brazillian is certainly heading in the right direction to be in with a shout for first-team football.

It will be a difficult decision for Mauricio Pochettino when the time comes and he has a full strength team to pick from, with the quality of his bench much improved.