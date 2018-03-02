Tottenham Hotspur vs Huddersfield Town Preview: In-form Lilywhites look to continue push for second

On Saturday afternoon, Mauricio Pochettino's in-form Tottenham Hotspur side face Huddersfield Town at Wembley looking to pile the pressure on the other sides as they try to finish second in the Premier League table.

Spurs have put their Wembley Blues to bed so far this season

Spurs are on a fantastic unbeaten run in the Premier League stretching back to Decemeber 16th when they were defeated by Manchester City which means that they have taken 24 points for their last 10 league games.

They will also be confident coming into this game with the fact they have only lost once at Wembley in the league back in August to Chelsea and they won their last game home midweek, 6-1 against Rochdale in their Emirates FA Cup fifth round replay.

It is also an advantage this week for Spurs giving the fact they play before their rivals for second place and given how they won in the final minute at Crystal Palace last week, with the goal being scored by Harry Kane, they will be confident of securing another three points.

Terriers starting to show form at the right time of the season

On the other hand, the Terriers have had real mixed form in the league but the main thing that will give the players some confidence ahead of this game is the fact that they have won their previous two games in the league.

This includes defeating their relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion 2-1 last weekend that moved them three points away from the relegation zone.

Before these two wins, though, the Terriers hadn't won a game in the league since before Christmas when they defeated West Brom and since then they have struggled but recent form will give them some confidence they can compete at Wembley.

Spurs ran riot at the John Smiths stadium earlier in the season

The previous meeting between the sides earlier in the season at the John Smiths Stadium saw Spurs come away with a convincing 4-0 victory.

Kane scored two early goals for Spurs with Ben Davies and Moussa Sissoko adding goals in the second half of the game to secure an easy three points on the day for Pochettino's men.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

In terms of team news for the game, Pochettino has revealed that Toby Alderweireld is still out as he tries to recover from his hamstring injury but the good news is that Jan Vertonghen has returned to training after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Unfortunately for Fernando Llorente, he will once again have to settle for a place on the bench given Kane's form despite scoring a hattrick for his side in midweek.

Huddersfield Town

In terms of the away side, they will be without some key players for the game. Aaron Mooy will once again miss the match with a knee injury but David Wagner has revealed that he will return to training next week.

Elias Kachunga and Jon Gorenc Stanković on the other hand will not return to action anytime soon after sufefring knee injuries, while Sean Scannell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

Referee: Mike Jones.