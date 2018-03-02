Algarve Cup 2018: Match day Two Round-up

Norway, Japan and Canada all got back on track, while Australia and Sweden were held to frustrating draws. Elsewhere there was agony for Denmark as the Netherlands beat them with seconds remaining.

Group A

China 0–2 Norway

A goal in each half was enough for Norway to overcome China. Ingrid Engen, in just her second game (and first start) for Norway, gave Norway the lead after Emilie Haavi set her up. That result stood all the way until there was one minute left of the game, where Chelsea Ladies’ Maren Mjelde put the game beyond doubt.

The win means Norway takes their first of the tournament, while China remain winless after two games.

Portugal 0–0 Australia

Portugal-Australia ended up being a goalless stalemate. Australia were left angered with a number of refereeing decisions going against them, but to no avail. The draw means both teams go into the final group game with four points.

This was also Clare Polkinghornes 100th cap for Australia. She became just the sixth player to reach this milestone.

Group B

Sweden 1–1 Republic of Korea

Republic of Korea held Sweden to a surprise draw. Sweden took the lead in the 21st minute when Loreta Kullashi headed the ball into the path of Stina Blackstenius who had no trouble putting the ball past the keeper. South Korea got back into the game when Lee Mina later in the first half scored Koreas equalizer. Despite some big chances to Sweden in the second half they never found the winner, and the two teams got a point each.

This means both teams now have four points.

Russia 0–1 Canada

Both Canada and Russia came into this second matchday on the back of a defeat in the first game. After 25 minutes it was Canada’s Christine Sinclair who fund the only goal of the game. This was Sinclair’s 170th goal for a Canada and she is edging closer and closer to Abby Wambach’s all-time record. The retired American forward scored 184 goals.

Group C

Japan 2–1 Iceland

Japan got back to winning ways against Iceland. It took 16 minutes before Yuika Sugasawa gave Japan the lead, and it wasn’t until fifteen minutes before full time that Iceland came back into it through Glodis Perla Viggosdottir. However, Japan nicked the win with four minutes to go when Rumi Utsugi scored.

Iceland have one point after the first two games, while Japan have three.

Denmark 2–3 Netherlands

Pernille Harder gave Denmark the lead with a shot from distance after she was left in acres of space, but the Netherlands equalized after rougly half an hour of play through Cheyenne van den Goorbergh. Just three minutes later Denmark regained the lead with a Frederikke Thøgersen header. Shortly after getting subbed on, Lieke Martens got the Netherlands back into the game. Just as it looked like a draw, Netherlands ensured their win with seconds remaining when a corner resulted in a Danish own goal.

The Netherlands now top the group after two wins, while Denmark is third with one point.