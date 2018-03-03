Brighton 2-1 Arsenal: Seagulls move further above the drop zone with win over struggling Gunners - as it happened

And on that sour note for Arsenal fans, it's time to say goodbye. If you're a Brighton supporter then you'll probably like to give the report a read. Until next time, thanks for joining us here at VAVEL UK.

Arsenal have now lost their last four games in all competitions with the pressure being heaped upon Arsene Wenger yet again. It gets said every season, but surely the end of the road for the Frenchman is near?

Brighton started the day just four points above the relegation zone that result will do wonders for their bid to stay in the Premier League. They now sit tenth. As for Arsenal, they fall 13 points off the top four. A Champions League place, unless they can secure one by winning the Europa League, surely looks out of reach for them now.

An early goal from Lewis Dunk set the tone for the afternoon with Glenn Murray's header before the half hour mark making life even tougher for the Gunners. Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang gave Arsenal hope just before the break but they couldn't do enough to rescue a point in the second half.

The game was very much sealed in the first half. The story will be about how poor Arsenal were, and indeed they were terrible defensively and pretty toothless going forward. However the hosts were brilliant and thoroughly deserved all three points.

FULL TIME: Brighton seal a massive 2-1 win over Arsenal. The Seagulls hold on and what a result that could be for their survival hopes!

96' Mustafi brings down Murray with the forward going nowhere and it looks like that could be it for Arsenal.

93' Big chance for Arsenal but it goes begging for Aubameyang as his shot on the turn inside the box is kept out by Ryan. Time running out for the Gunners.

90' SEVEN added minutes here. Can Brighton hold on?

90' Ozil's corner finds its way out to Wilshere on the edge of the area but he drives his attempt wide.

87' Kolasinac curls in a cross from the left towards Nketiah but the youngster fails to get any meaningful contact on it.

87' A final Brighton change as Gross is brought off. On in his place is Kayal.

83' DISALLOWED GOAL - Brighton think they have wrapped things up here but the offside flag has comes to Arsenal's rescue as Izquierdo is judged to have been offside before sliding the ball across for Murray who had found the back of the net.

82' Two Arsenal changes, and one of them is a Premier League debut for Eddie Nketiah. He comes on for Calum Chambers. Meanwhile Hector Bellerin is on for Mkhitaryan.

80' Mkhitaryan brings the ball down outside the area and then hits a shot which is deflected out for a corner.

80' Ten minutes left for Arsenal to rescue something from this game. Since the stoppage for Schelotto's injury the Gunners have lost some of their momentum.

79' Glenn Murray brings down Jack Wilshere with a late challenge in the middle of the park and is shown a yellow card.

77' Now a substitution for Brighton. Solly March replaces a frustrated Anthony Knockaert.

74' Arsenal make their first change of the game as Danny Welbeck comes on for Alex Iwobi.

71' Izquierdo drives down the left and then cuts inside and gets at Mustafi before firing wide for the hosts.

69' The situation has now calmed down with Schelotto replaced by Bruno and no card for Kolasinac.

66' A lengthy break in play here as Schelotto receives treatment following a blow to the head after clashing with Kolasinac. Tempers then overheat a little as Brighton and Arsenal players engage in discussions about what's just occurred, with the home fans demanding a red card for the Bosnian.

63' It's all Arsenal now and they're continuing to push for an equaliser. Schelotto brings down Xhaka, and is later booked for his troubles, but the referee gives the Gunners an advantage from which Aubameyang almost scores at the near post after a ball in from the byline.

62' Xhaka's free kick is poor and straight at the wall. However the ball breaks to Ozil and Arsenal eventually earn a corner.

60' A yellow card has just been shown to Stephens after a tackle on Wilshere. A strange decision considering he got the ball, but the Gunners have a free kick in a promising position.

59' Strong appeals for an Arsenal penalty as Granit Xhaka looks to have gone down under the challenge of Dale Stevens but the referee waves play on. Replays show the Brighton man just missed Xhaka.

58' The Gunners are playing far better now and after Ozil plays a one-two with Aubameyang the German fires a swerving effort which Ryan has to beat away. A matter of time before the equaliser, surely?

57' Good intricate football from Arsenal as they work the ball nicely on the edge of the area before Iwobi turns and fires a tame effort straight at Ryan.

55' Brighton get in to the second half for the first time as Schelotto finds space on the right to find a cross, which forces Cech into tipping the ball over his own cross bar.

54' A booking for Granit Xhaka who trips Gaeteng Bong.

49' Mkhitaryan finds space on the edge of the area to work a shot, drifting away from his marker, before driving a shot at Mat Ryan. Arsenal starting the second half the way they ended the first.

46' Underway in the second half. Can Arsenal rescue something here? We'll see.

HALF TIME: A very strange half of football at the Amex. Arsenal in large parts were absolutely shocking. They gave the ball away numerous times and were perhaps fortunate to not be more goals behind. Chris Houghton will not be happy at conceding moments before the break however. The Gunners have something to work with in the second half, at least. Join us again in 15 minutes time.

45+1' OFF THE WOODWORK. Out of nowhere Arsenal have almost got themselves an equaliser. Mkhitaryan's ball in comes off a Brighton head and hits the post. Arsenal won't want the half to end now.

45' Two added minutes at the end of the first half, and Arsenal have themselves a corner.

43' ARSENAL GOAL - Far far better from Arsenal and the first time they work a proper opening they are back in the game. Brighton fail to clear and Iwobi has time to lay off Xhaka just inside the box. Rather than shooting the Swiss international finds Aubameyang who is left with a simple finish to make it 2-1 from close range. A valuable goal before half time for Arsene Wenger's side.

41' Brighton play the resulting free kick cleverly as the ball is slid down the right behind the Arsenal defence towards Izquierdo. However he fires wide, but was flagged for offside anyway.

40' A second booking of the day for Arsenal as Jack Wilshere is cautioned for a tackle on Knockaert.

37' Arsenal give the ball away again, surprise, surprise. Koscielny misplaces a pass and then Ozil brings down Knockaert.

32' Brighton continue to attack and Pascal Gross is the next player to get a shot in, turning inside the area but seeing his shot saved.

29' Almost a third for Brighton as Glenn Murray's headed effort is on target but straight at Cech.

28' Sead Kolasinac is booked for being too verbal towards the referee. Nothing going right for Arsenal at the moment.

26' BRIGHTON GOAL - This is truly awful from Arsenal. What is going on? The Gunners give the ball away yet again and Gross swings a ball in, inch perfect for Glenn Murray. He gets up above Mustafi whose positioning is poor, to head home. 2-0 Brighton.

24' Aubameyang isn't finding much joy at the moment up front for Arsenal, as another ball towards him is misplaced as Jack Wilshere fails to find the former Dortmund man in a central area.

22' This is beginning to get repetitive. Arsenal lose the ball again - and Brighton are able to get forward. They work the ball down the left and win another corner. From the resulting set piece Duffy is able to get to the ball first but heads off target.

20' Terrible again from Arsenal as Iwobi gifts the ball away. Knockaert puts him under pressure and then Gross picks it up inside the area. He slides the ball back to Knockaert but Cech is there to make the save. The Gunners living dangerously.

18' Another corner, and another opportunity for Lewis Dunk as he rises the highest but heads over for the hosts.

18' Arsenal have a sustained period of pressure with the ball but it is Brighton who still look the most dangerous. Izquierdo gets down the left and then cuts inside but his shot is deflected out for a corner by Mustafi.

9' Brighton almost make it two as Izquierdo lays off Gross on the edge of the area but his well driven effort is denied by Cech.

8' The search for a 200th Premier League clean sheet for Petr Cech goes on.

7' BRIGHTON GOAL - It's the hosts who take the lead and the Gunners are behind in an away game yet again. The ball is whipped in from the corner and Cech fails to get rid of it properly, challenging with Duffy and Lewis Dunk is there on the scene to fire into an empty net on the follow up. 1-0 Brighton.

6' Brighton's first chance to get at the Arsenal defence, Schelotto drives to the byline and puts in a cross which is put out for a corner.

5' Bright start here from Arsenal but Brighton aren't helping themselves. They give the ball away on the right and then Mkhitaryan's dipping cross is put behind by Lewis Dunk for a corner. Again nothing comes of it.

4' Kolasinac's stray ball is picked up by Iwobi inside the area but his shot is blocked. The Gunners then go again, working the ball from left to right as Mesut Ozil works an opportunity for himself but curls a shot over the bar.

2' Pierre Emerick- Aubameyang gets an early chance to run at the Brighton defence but his attack is halted by Shane Duffy and Arsenal win a corner. However nothing comes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan's delivery.

KICK OFF - Brighton get us underway at the Amex.

The players are out on the pitch and kick off is almost upon us.

Fast approaching kick off between Brighton and Arsenal. I may well be in the warm confines of my home but Dylan Walsh has braved what I expect is a chilly day on the south coast, and is in position. Keep an eye out at full time for his report and any post match reaction.

Brighton went with one striker against Arsenal earlier in the season but it didn't help their attacking performance whatsoever. Izzy Brown was an isolated figure up top but with Glenn Murray, a man in form with seven goals in his last ten matches, they should look a different side at the Amex today.

Arsenal have had a tendency to switch between three and four at the back this season. Last Sunday they went with three but a week later they revert back to four as Petr Cech continues his search for an elusive 200th Premier League clean sheet. However they'll have to do it without Hector Bellerin or Nacho Monreal who both miss out today.

Here's today's confirmed line ups for you courtesy of our man at the Amex, Dylan Walsh.

As for the Gunners there have been three changes from their midweek defeat to Manchester City. Calum Chambers comes in at right back for Hector Bellerin who is missing his first Premier League game since May 10th. After playing every single minute in the league for Arsenal this season so far, he looks to have been rested ahead of the club's Europa League tie with AC Milan on Thursday. Alex Iwobi meanwhile comes in for Danny Welbeck and Jack Wilshere replaces Aaron Ramsey, who doesn't make the squad at all.

So no changes for Brighton, who are unchanged from their win over Swansea. It's familiar line up for the Seagulls, with the likes of Anthony Knockaert and Jose Izquierdo being players who could cause the Arsenal defence issues.

Arsenal subs: Ospina, Bellerin, Holding, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Welbeck, Nketiah.

And here's how Arsenal line up: Cech, Chambers, Koscielny, Mustafi, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Wilshere, Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Iwobi, Aubameyang.

Brighton subs: Krul, Goldson, Bruno, Kayal, March, Ulloa, Locadia.

We have the first of today's line ups now. Here's how Brighton start: Ryan, Schelotto, Duffy, Dunk, Bong, Knockaert, Stephens, Propper, Izquierdo, Gross, Murray.

That's all your pre-match build up for now. Join us at around 12.30pm for all the team news ahead of kick off.

There have been reports in the days following Thursday's defeat for Arsenal that a number of the players are unhappy and held a meeting in the week without club staff. Laurent Koscielny was one of the players to reportedly be quite upset by the current situation with the players calling out for more help. It shall therefore be interesting to see whether any rallying calls that were made improve Arsenal's fortunes going into the remaining months of the season.

One of the main stories coming into this weekend's game is yet again around the future of Wenger who if facing more scrutiny after a tough week. Looking at the state of the position Arsenal are in, the Frenchman commented: "I don’t compare it to any other situation I’ve faced before. That’s part of my job, to deal with the situation I face, commit completely, and stay committed and focused on the next game."

The hosts will have their sights firmly set on staying in the division, and Houghton took the opportunity to speak about the relegation battle in his pre match press conference. He said: "It’s certainly not comfortable because of how the table is. It’s a tough run-in for all of us and this is a period in the season where we’re going to have to show the qualities and resilience that we have. I have been pleased with a lot of what we’ve done, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Brighton have no new injury problems and could welcome back Jiri Skalak. Their only absentee at present is Steve Sidwell. Chris Houghton could therefore name an unchanged team from the side that beat Swansea last weekend.

Jack Wilshere could be in contention to come back into the Arsenal side on Sunday following injury keeping him out of the midweek defeat to Man City. Monreal will miss the game, as too will Alexandre Lacazette who is still not yet fit. Santi Cazorla, a long term absentee, will also continue to miss out.

The two sides last met back in October when Arsenal were 2-0 victors over Brighton. Goals from Nacho Monreal who is set to sit out with injury this time and Alex Iwobi sealed the win at the Emirates. The teams have met twelve times in their history with Sunday's visitors losing on just two occasions. The last of those defeats came all the way back in 1982.

Brighton occupy twelfth place on 31 points going into their game with Arsenal at the Amex, but are are just four points above the drop zone with relegation remaining a very realistic prospect still. The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last four Premier League matches though, with two FA Cup wins over the course of that run as well. They are in good form then and could cause Arsenal problems.

The Gunners will therefore be hoping to get back on track against Brighton. However things will be tough away from home with Arsenal winning just three Premier League games on the road this season. It's an alarming statistic and despite Brighton having an inconsistent campaign, that is unlikely to make things easier for the North London side.

Arsenal are currently stuck in a bit of a rut, having lost lost twice to Manchester City this week. The Gunners suffered a 3-0 defeat in the Carabao Cup final last Sunday in a performance that showed a lack of fight, desire and will. Their display on Thursday night was slightly more encouraging from an attacking view point but Arsene Wenger's team still suffered another 3-0 defeat to City.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Brighton vs Arsenal in the Premier League. I'm Matt Dawson and I'll be taking you through today's game which kicks off at 1.30pm GMT. Keep following VAVEL for live updates.