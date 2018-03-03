Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain believes Liverpool executed perfect plan in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United

Liverpool returned to second in the Premier League table with victory over former Reds boss Rafael Benitez and his Newcastle team as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both on target again to earn a crucial victory for Jürgen Klopp and his side.

The visitors' deep-lying defence frustrated Liverpool for the majority of the first half, but the Reds soon found their rhythm when Salah opened the scoring to slot home his 32nd goal of the season after a superb solo run and through ball by BT Sport Man of the Match Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Mane then doubled the Reds advantage early in the second period thanks to some more superb Liverpool play, allowing the hosts to comfortably seal the three points that ensured they leapfrogged their bitter rivals Manchester United the Premier League table.

Speaking in his post-match comments, Oxlade-Chamberlain explained how the victory over the Magpies was owed much to the work done at the training ground by Klopp in midweek.

He told beIN Sports: "We expected that they'd be really hard to break down and well organised, Rafa Benitez sides always are, so we've been working on different ways to break them down this week.

"Obviously trying to play football and finding spaces in between the lines can be hard but we've always got the option, with the pace up front and the willingness of runners in behind, to go direct.

"If we don't manage to find the first ball in behind, we always know to push and maybe create something off the second ball.

"In the end, the first goal was a bit of a ricochet in midfield and it broke to me and I managed to find the space in behind and then set up Mo.

"We've been working on that, we knew it wasn't going to be easy and we had to work for it but I think we did that in the end."

Chamberlain full of praise for 'sensational' Salah

The former Arsenal man added another assist to his tally for Salah's opener and he was full of praise for his Egyptian teammate and believes the first goal was one of many positive exchanges between the pair throughout Saturday's fixture.

Reflecting on his on-pitch relationship with the prolific No 11, Chamberlain added: "We set up both on the right-hand side and there's quite a lot of interchange.

"He's such a good runner off the ball, he makes such good runs, and it makes it easy for me or whoever to find him.

"Even balls that aren't the best he can turn into good balls and then when he gets on the end of them he's got amazing ability to find space for a shot.

"Today it was a little bit easier for him; I managed to find him with a good ball that was easy enough for him to finish, especially with the form he's in."

Klopp ensured team remained 'focussed'

The 24-year-old also hailed Klopp's determination for his side to not drop their levels of intensity despite being so comfortable for large majorities of the game.

Chamberlain continued: "Even at 2-0 in this league it's never over and I think Newcastle showed [that], they had their moments going forward and if we weren't fully focused they could punish us.

"The manager was making sure we stayed focused and didn't drop off and it's always good when you've got that mentality to keep going right until the end.

"Sometimes, the best form of defence is to keep attacking, so we did that for a while and managed to shut up shop at the end and see it out."