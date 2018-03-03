Swansea City vs West Ham United Preview: Both sides looking to bounce back after heavy defeats

After suffering respective 4-1 defeats last weekend, Swansea City host West Ham United at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon in the Premier League with each side in real need of the three points.

Swans looking for positive response to last week's defeat

The three points is probably more needed though for the Swans as they sit in 18th position going into this weekend's game, three points from safety, after their heavy 4-1 defeat away to Brighton & Hove Albion last Saturday.

That though was only the second defeat that the Swans have suffered in the Premier League under Carlos Carvalhal since he took over on Boxing Day and he has yet to taste defeat at the Liberty Stadium so far.

They showed their strong home record under their Portuguese boss once again midweek as they overcame Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 to advance through to the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup which should give them real confidence of getting another three points this weekend.

Inconsistent Hammers need three points to pull away from relegation zone

The Hammers also need a positive response to last week's 4-1 defeat away to Liverpool as they only sit three points outside the relegation zone with ten games to play.

David Moyes side have been in real inconsistent form in recent times with one win, two defeats and three draws in their last six league games and know that this is a crucial game in terms of making sure they remain in the league for yet another season.

Sakho scored a 90th minute winner when the sides met earlier in the season

The previous meeting between the two sides at the London Stadium earlier in the season saw the Hammers come out on top with Diafra Sakho scoring in the 90th minute to send then Hammers manager Slaven Bilic, into a wild celebration.

Another positive in the Hammers favour is that they came to the Liberty Stadium last season and won 4-1 with the goals that day being scored by Andre Ayew, Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll and they will be hoping for the same again this time round.

Team News

Swansea City

In terms of news on the injury front for the Swans, it's pretty much the same as it was last weekend with Leroy Fer and Wilfried Bony both ruled out for the season, while Renato Sanches (hamstring) and Angel Rangel (groin) are both still on the sidelines.

West Ham United

The Hammers also have a number of players injured for the game with Pedro Obiang out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Carroll remains on the sidelines with a fractured foot.

Edimilson Fernandes is also sidelined with an ankle injury but Patrice Evra, who sustained a nasty cut to his shin against Liverpool, should be okay to play depending on a late fitness test.

The referee who will take charge for the game is Martin Atkinson with kickoff set for 3.00pm in Wales.