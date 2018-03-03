Swansea 4-1 West Ham: Swans out of relegation zone after defeating dismal Hammers

​West Ham ​suffered their second successive defeat on the road at Swansea City,​ losing 4-1 in a lacklustre display. The Swans were ahead inside the opening ten minutes when Ki Sung-yueng drilled a low shot into the corner from Andre Ayew's through ball. Van der Hoorn was on hand to double the score prior to the interval, capitalising on some dismal defending to slam into the goal from close range.

Things soon went from bad to worse for David Moyes' side, with another goal coming for the home side eight minutes after the break. Andy King tapped in following an Adrian save that denied Ayew a chance to get on the scoresheet. Cheikhou Kouyate tripped Ayew in the box, enabling Jordan Ayew to score the fourth for Swansea before a consolation goal from Michael Antonio twenty minutes before time.

Swansea out of the relegation zone as Premier League table paints a much rosier picture

Few would've thought Swansea could turn things around at Christmas with a gloomy picture all but dooming The Swans to relegation. However, Carlos Carvalhal's come in and really changed fortunes for the Welsh outfit with a series of entertaining anecdotes coupled with some rather unpredictable results.

Of course, Swansea were helped by a very abject West Ham performance. David Moyes' side showed a severe lack of cohesion and leadership at the back, allowing the home side room to roam free in the final third. This was very much a performance that had you scratching your head wondering how Swansea found themselves in such a troublesome position. Now though, the Premier League paints a much rosier picture with Carvalhal's side up to 13th place and three clear of the danger zone.

West Ham deliver another performance to forget

The Hammers have been much improved in the main under David Moyes' management, showing far more team cohesion and determination to drag themselves out of a very poor start to the season. Yet, this was a return to the dark days.

Winston Reid's first-half injury naturally disrupted the team, with the centre-back down for ten minutes before being stretchered off the pitch after a tackle inside the box. However, there can be no excuse for shambles at the back that followed. Schoolboy errors such as failing to mark inside the area and failing to put a foot in to stop the opposition getting into danger areas were all evident while a lazy, reckless challenge provided Jordan Ayew with the chance to convert from the spot.

Attacking cohesion absent as Hammers fall short

Marko Arnautovic produced a brilliant solo performance last weekend in the defeat to Liverpool, causing Joel Matip some real problems through the middle. Holding the ball up well and bringing his teammates into play, the Austrian was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet that night after a stunning stop from Loris Karius.

This was a stark contrast from last weekend though, with Arnautovic and Hernandez failing to link-up in attack and offer any threat to the Swansea defence. The duo seemed to get in each others way more than anything, failing to communicate with one another when given the opportunity to make something happen. The only thing that can be said in their defence is that they were largely bystanders on a dismal afternoon for The Hammers.