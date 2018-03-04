Analysis: Spurs breeze past the struggling Terriers as Son grabs a brace

After a small dip in recent form, Heung-min Son got back to scoring ways as his two goals secured all three points against Huddersfield.

Tottenham's unbeaten run just keeps extending as Spurs continue their brilliant form.

It was a weekend that favoured Spurs with rivals Chelsea and Arsenal both losing ground in the race for a top-four spot.

It was crucial that Spurs did not slip up against Huddersfield but Son's goals saw them to a comfortable 2-0 victory.

Four in a week for Son

Following Son's brace against Rochdale on Wednesday, the South Korean matched his scoring tally with a goal in either half against the Terriers.

A struggling Huddersfield side looked troubled from the off, especially down their right side with Son proving a constant threat.

His first goal showed great composure as he rounded a stranded Jonas Lössl to slot the ball home but his second showed his heading ability.

A fantastic cross from Harry Kane was cushioned goalbound by Son, a header that leading goal scorer Kane would have been proud of.

Whether it was cutting inside, going around the defender or even getting in behind Son seemed to do it all in a thoroughly deserved man of the match performance.

Son certainly stepped up to the mark with his spot in the starting XI in high demand with Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura both eyeing first team football.

Dominant display

Mauricio Pochettino's men did not look like they got out of second gear against a Huddersfield side aiming to avoid the drop.

The hosts enjoyed 75% of possession and completely controlled the proceedings, the only criticism of Spurs would be that they did not win the game by four or five.

With the gap between second and fifth being as tight as it is there is a huge possibility, the standings could be determined by goal difference.

For the grip Spurs had on the game they thoroughly deserved to win the game by a bigger margin but it seemed they had one eye on Wednesday's clash.

Perhaps, this could be viewed as the sides maturity kicking in, not wanting to tire themselves ahead of such a huge game coming up, the points were sealed early on.

Spurs go marching on

Saturday's victory sends Spurs into their Champions League last-16 second leg tie against Juventus on a 17 game unbeaten run.

Tottenham's last defeat came against Premier League champions-elect Manchester City back in December 2017.

Since then, the Liliywhite's have looked solid even when they have encountered the league and Europe's best which will give them great confidence going into Wednesday's tie.

The game lies on a knife-edge but domestically Spurs now sit five points clear of fifth place Chelsea, with only nine games to go.

Only four league games left for Spurs to play at Wembley, just as Spurs looked to have settled having won their last seven home ties.