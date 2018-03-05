Brighton & Hove Albion player rating from momentous win over Arsenal

Brighton & Hove Albion pulled off a vital win in their bid for premier league survival by beating Arsenal 2-1 at The Amex. Goals from Lewis Dunk and Glenn Murray sealed the win. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pulled back a goal for Arsenal.

Matthew Ryan - 7/10: Two good saves denied Henrikh Mkhitaryan a first Arsenal goal and was unlucky to be beaten by Aubameyang's effort. Terrific save to deny Mesut Ozil.



Ezequiel Schelotto - 6: A good game but a head injury meant he was replaced by Bruno in the 68th minute.



Lewis Dunk - 8: Another great performance from the captain. He pulled off a nice finish in the right end this time - having scored four own goals this season - to make it 1-0 inside six minutes. He then headed over in the 17th minute from a corner. He also made some good tackles and interceptions.





Shane Duffy - 7: Very solid again from the centre-back. The Irishman's header across goal found Dunk to make it 1-0. He then headed over an unmarked header in the 22nd minute.



Gaetan Bong - 7: A good performance from the left back. Proved exactly why he got a new deal as he kept Mkhitaryan quiet. He also provided some good support to Jose Izquierdo throughout the game on the left side.



Anthony Knockaert - 7: Played a great pass to pick out Izquierdo in the first half. He also produced another good bit of play between him and Pascal Gross before his effort was saved well by Petr Cech. He was then replaced by Solly March in the 76th minute.



Davy Propper - 7: A great performance from the Dutchman who persistently put Arsenal under pressure and played some good passes to set Albion on their way on the counter.



Dale Stephens - 7: Another good performance. He was a bit uneasy in the first ten minutes but then did some terrific defensive work to thwart Arsenal a couple of times.



Jose Izquierdo - 8: Was a real problem for Arsenal during the game. Made a great run followed by a shot which was deflected over by Shkodran Mustafi in the first half. In the second half he made another great run then cut inside and put his effort just past the left post.



Pascal Gross - 8: Was great throughout. Put in a good delivery for the first goal. Forced a great save out of Cech nine minutes in. Good one-two with Knockaert in the 19th minute to create another chance. He then put in a superb cross to set up Murray for the second.



Glenn Murray - 7: On the scoresheet again, this time with a great header to double the lead in the 26th minute. He had another good header in the first half but it was straight at Cech. In the second half he pulled off some great hold up play to win free kicks and ease the pressure on Brighton.





Bruno, N/A:

Replaced Schelotto in the 68th minute. Made a good block but, hard to rate as had little time to make a big impact.

Solly March,N/A :

Replaced Knockaert in the 76th minute. Made a couple of nice runs down the right wing but had very little time to do anything.