Burnley 2-1 Everton: Clarets player ratings after winless run ends

Burnley battled back from a goal down to beat Everton 2-1 at Turf Moor on Saturday, with Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood cancelling out Cenk Tosun’s opener to end the Clarets 12 game winless run.

Here are how the Clarets performed individually.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Nick Pope: The young ‘keeper had very little to do in the game as Burnley were on the front foot for the majority of the afternoon. However, when called upon, Pope made some good saves from Tosun and Theo Walcott, but was rooted on the spot for the Turkish International’s opener. (7 out of 10)

Matt Lowton: Was a constant threat all game with some fantastic deliveries for the strikers to battle with the shaky Everton defence. He made some good tackles going back as well, covering round his centre backs when the Toffees looked to counter attack against the run of play. His pass for the Clarets equaliser was sublime, and Sean Dyche will hope he can remain injury free. (7)

James Tarkowski: Was the only change in Dyche’s team, and he slotted straight back into the back four. He was dominant in the air and was also comfortable to play with his feet, looking for midfielders or the constant runs in behind the former teammate Michael Keane, who struggled to compare to Tarkowski over the game. (7)

Ben Mee: Ben Mee did what Ben Mee does. He was strong in the air defending and attacking, with a fine Jordan Pickford save denying him a goal. He defended resolutely alongside Tarkowski, comfortably dealing with the wave of attacks the Toffees attempted towards the end of the game. (7)

Stephen Ward: Much like Lowton, Ward was strong going foward, helping out in the attacking positions, but also did well covering round the back four. Walcott’s pace did cause him a bit of trouble but he kept the England wide man quiet for the majority of the second half, and also played a big part in the winner by standing in the way of Pickford. (6)

Midfield and Attack

Jack Cork: There was a lot of chasing for the central players for the Clarets, as a lot of Burnley’s attacks came from long balls and Everton were quick to counter in the first half. When Cork did get the ball, he looked to get the ball wide to cause problems for Everton’s full backs who looked uncomfortable all game. Solid as usual protecting the back four as well. (6)

Johann Berg Gudmundsson: In the first half, many of the Clarets chances came from Gudmundsson on the left side. His delivery was excellent nearly all game and took the corner for the winner. His pace worried Seamus Coleman, but the Republic of Ireland full back did escape Gudmundsson’s attention to sneak into the Burnley box to set up the opener. (7)

Ashley Westwood: Much like Cork, Westwood worked tirelessly to win the ball back for his side and then did not hesitate to get the ball wide to start another attack. He, alongside Cork, stopped the Everton midfield from really causing too much damage, even if Gylfi Sigurdsson did break free on a couple of occasions. (6)

Aaron Lennon: If the ball wasn’t with Gudmundsson, it was with Lennon, who had the beating of Cuco Martina all day long. His pace caused the makeshift left back problems all game, with Lennon directly attacking the Everton box at every opportunity. His choice of delivery was questionable on a couple of occasions but, overall, his supply from the right was good. (7)

Jeff Hendrick: Being used as an attacker to start the game, Hendrick chased down loose balls all throughout the first half. He tended to drop into midfield to look for the ball as that is his usual game, but he was still able to link up play well from the front. (6)

Ashley Barnes: Barnes was exceptional all afternoon as he gave Keane a torrid time all game long. Barnes kept his discipline but also used every bit of physicallity he possesses to his advantage to dominate Keane in the air and with the ball at his feet. His desire to run after every loose ball was excellent and his equaliser was well deserved, when he broke free from Keane and fired over the rooted Pickford. (8)

Substitute

Chris Wood: Wood replaced Hendrick at half time as Dyche sent his team out to be more direct and try and cause problems for Keane and Ashley Williams with two big men up front. The Toffees had no answer to the large presence and Wood got his goal on his return from injury by losing Williams on a corner and heading past Pickford to give the Clarets a well deserved three points. (7)